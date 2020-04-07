Police raid on house in the Fens nets a haul of 108 cannabis plants - worth thousands of pounds

Police raided a house in the Fens and discovered cannabis plants that, when fully grown, could have been worth tens of thousands of pounds.

The discovery was announced via social media by Fenland Police.

On their Facebook page, police reported the raid was on a house in County Road, March, on Monday (April 6),

“Neighbourhood officers carried out an emergency warrant in County Road, March,” said a police spokesman. “A cannabis farm was located and dismantled with a total of 108 plants being seized and destroyed - a fully grown plant is worth approximately £1000”. Bundling up and removing the cannabis plants wasn’t the last of the headaches for Cambridgeshire police officers.

The spokesman added: “We also removed six fish under the Animal Welfare Act 2006. “Their tank has been cleaned and they are doing swimmingly.”

Police used the hashtag #BeNaughtyGetCaughty to report the crime.