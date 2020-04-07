Advanced search

Police raid on house in the Fens nets a haul of 108 cannabis plants - worth thousands of pounds

PUBLISHED: 14:43 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:43 07 April 2020

Big haul of cannabis plants found during police raid in County Road, March. Picture; FEN COPS

Big haul of cannabis plants found during police raid in County Road, March. Picture; FEN COPS

Archant

Police raided a house in the Fens and discovered cannabis plants that, when fully grown, could have been worth tens of thousands of pounds.

The discovery was announced via social media by Fenland Police.

On their Facebook page, police reported the raid was on a house in County Road, March, on Monday (April 6),

“Neighbourhood officers carried out an emergency warrant in County Road, March,” said a police spokesman. “A cannabis farm was located and dismantled with a total of 108 plants being seized and destroyed - a fully grown plant is worth approximately £1000”. Bundling up and removing the cannabis plants wasn’t the last of the headaches for Cambridgeshire police officers.

The spokesman added: “We also removed six fish under the Animal Welfare Act 2006. “Their tank has been cleaned and they are doing swimmingly.”

Police used the hashtag #BeNaughtyGetCaughty to report the crime.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: In Peterborough today advice on social distancing at bus stops goes unheeded

Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Thieves wreck Indian restaurant in the Fens - smashing plates, breaking furnishings and making off with alcohol and goods

Owners of the Gurkha Indian restaurant in Dartford Road, March, today found it had been broken into and substantial damage caused. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus: 14 die in Peterborough hospital in a city where COVID-19 rules on social distancing come under scrutiny

City centre is busy as people still dont appear to social distance., City Centre, Peterborough Monday 06 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

All households to receive a letter from the Prime Minister with coronavirus guidance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

One star food hygiene rating for Chatteris takeaway and restaurant

The Spice Lounge in Chatteris has been told ‘major improvement’ is necessary following a one-star food hygiene rating. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Most Read

Coronavirus: In Peterborough today advice on social distancing at bus stops goes unheeded

Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Thieves wreck Indian restaurant in the Fens - smashing plates, breaking furnishings and making off with alcohol and goods

Owners of the Gurkha Indian restaurant in Dartford Road, March, today found it had been broken into and substantial damage caused. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus: 14 die in Peterborough hospital in a city where COVID-19 rules on social distancing come under scrutiny

City centre is busy as people still dont appear to social distance., City Centre, Peterborough Monday 06 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

All households to receive a letter from the Prime Minister with coronavirus guidance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

One star food hygiene rating for Chatteris takeaway and restaurant

The Spice Lounge in Chatteris has been told ‘major improvement’ is necessary following a one-star food hygiene rating. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Latest from the Cambs Times

Coronavirus: 14 die in Peterborough hospital in a city where COVID-19 rules on social distancing come under scrutiny

City centre is busy as people still dont appear to social distance., City Centre, Peterborough Monday 06 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Those who repeatedly break lock-down rules will face police fines

Man jailed for spitting at police after claiming he had coronavirus. PHOTO: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Police raid on house in the Fens nets a haul of 108 cannabis plants - worth thousands of pounds

Big haul of cannabis plants found during police raid in County Road, March. Picture; FEN COPS

One star food hygiene rating for Chatteris takeaway and restaurant

The Spice Lounge in Chatteris has been told ‘major improvement’ is necessary following a one-star food hygiene rating. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Former March man jailed for tormenting ex

Lance Smith, 28, formerly of March, Cambs, was jailed for three years for tormenting his ex.
Drive 24