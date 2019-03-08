Advanced search

Police seize what they believe to be cannabis after stop-searching man in March

PUBLISHED: 11:23 29 April 2019

A significant quantity of a green herbal substance suspected to be cannabis was seized by police in March on Saturday (April 27) after they stop-searched a man in town. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND.

Police seized ‘a significant quantity of a green herbal substance suspected to be cannabis’ in March at the weekend after they stop-searched a man in town.

A police spokesman said: “Local officers acting on intelligence, stop-searched a male in March on Saturday (April 27).

“This resulted in the seizing of a significant quantity of a green herbal substance suspected to be cannabis. An investigation is ongoing.”

