A second cannabis factory worth £1.8 million found by police at Warboys airfield

Around 2,200 plants and growing equipment were seized from the cannabis factory at Warboys Airfield. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE Archant

A second cannabis factory has been found on the Warboys airfield, this time with a street value of £1.8 million.

A unit in the same area found by police on Monday had a street value of £150,000.

The latest find, was discovered following further reports of suspicious activity on the airstrip.

Around 2,200 plants and growing equipment were seized from the property this morning (Wednesday 13).

Sgt Michael Basford said: “This, on top of Monday’s find, has taken a staggering amount of drugs off our streets.

“This is as a direct result of information from the public and really shows the difference people can make by reporting information to us.”

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis and a 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis and possession of a class A drug.

Both men remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

• Suspicious activity can be reported on the Cambridgeshire Police website at www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101.