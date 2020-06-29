March Can’t Sing Choir is back rehearsing – with strict social distancing in place

Members of the March Can’t Sing Choir met for practice for the first time since the beginning of lockdown. Picture: Submitted Archant

Members of the March Can’t Sing Choir finally CAN sing together again, however they must stick to strict social distancing rules.

Thirty-five singers gathered in teams of five at hour intervals while keeping two metres apart so they could perform together again for the first time in weeks.

The group, which meets at Trinity Church Hall in March, were split up due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and missed out on valuable practice.

David Pye, group secretary, said: “With permission from Fenland District Council, we held six outdoor singing sessions last week in the rose garden.

“Singers gathered to beat the blues, and meet old friends who in many cases hadn’t been out-of-house for weeks.

“The sun shone brightly, and passers-by stopped to listen to our efforts floating into the open air amid music, laughter and happiness at being outside in a safe and friendly gathering.

“All our singers said the event was a great success, filling a space where MCSC is unable to meet in its usual venue in the Trinity Church Hall, closed of course under COVID-19 regulations.

“We will work hard to organise further sessions, and look forward to seeing the happy smiles and banter set amongst the songs we like to sing.

“This event was jointly organised with MarketPlace/Babylon Arts who invited Sally Rose our choir musical director to work with the choir committee to put on this very successful and creative happening.”

For more information, visit the choir website: www.marchcantsingchoir.co.uk