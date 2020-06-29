Advanced search

March Can’t Sing Choir is back rehearsing – with strict social distancing in place

PUBLISHED: 16:09 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 29 June 2020

Members of the March Can’t Sing Choir met for practice for the first time since the beginning of lockdown. Picture: Submitted

Members of the March Can’t Sing Choir met for practice for the first time since the beginning of lockdown. Picture: Submitted

Archant

Members of the March Can’t Sing Choir finally CAN sing together again, however they must stick to strict social distancing rules.

Thirty-five singers gathered in teams of five at hour intervals while keeping two metres apart so they could perform together again for the first time in weeks.

The group, which meets at Trinity Church Hall in March, were split up due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and missed out on valuable practice.

David Pye, group secretary, said: “With permission from Fenland District Council, we held six outdoor singing sessions last week in the rose garden.

“Singers gathered to beat the blues, and meet old friends who in many cases hadn’t been out-of-house for weeks.

“The sun shone brightly, and passers-by stopped to listen to our efforts floating into the open air amid music, laughter and happiness at being outside in a safe and friendly gathering.

“All our singers said the event was a great success, filling a space where MCSC is unable to meet in its usual venue in the Trinity Church Hall, closed of course under COVID-19 regulations.

“We will work hard to organise further sessions, and look forward to seeing the happy smiles and banter set amongst the songs we like to sing.

“This event was jointly organised with MarketPlace/Babylon Arts who invited Sally Rose our choir musical director to work with the choir committee to put on this very successful and creative happening.”

For more information, visit the choir website: www.marchcantsingchoir.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Body found in River Nene by member of public in ‘unexplained’ incident

The body of a woman aged between 50 and 70 was discovered in the River Nene in Peterborough on Sunday, June 28. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Former Chatteris man found with Class A drugs worth £87,000 and £90,000 in cash after police raid

Eddie Ransome, 28 and formerly of Chatteris, was found with Class A drugs - believed to be cocaine, ketamine and MDMA, worth more than £87,000 - as well as £90,000 in cash after police raided a property in Back Lane, Holywell. He was charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, concealing criminal property and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. Picture: POLICE

Two men wanted in CCTV appeal following theft from shed in Fenland allotment

Two men wanted by police following a theft in Waterlees Road in Wisbech on Sunday, June 14 � have you seen them? Picture: Norfolk Police

Two seriously injured after collision in the Fens

Two were seriously injured after a collision on the Doddington Road, Chatteris, near to its junction with the Forty Foot. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Patient reunited with daughter receives guard of honour from hospital after recovering from coronavirus

Staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn formed a guard of honour for patient Pete, who was reunited with his daughter having battled with the coronavirus since April. Picture: QUEEN ELIZABETH HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Most Read

Body found in River Nene by member of public in ‘unexplained’ incident

The body of a woman aged between 50 and 70 was discovered in the River Nene in Peterborough on Sunday, June 28. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Former Chatteris man found with Class A drugs worth £87,000 and £90,000 in cash after police raid

Eddie Ransome, 28 and formerly of Chatteris, was found with Class A drugs - believed to be cocaine, ketamine and MDMA, worth more than £87,000 - as well as £90,000 in cash after police raided a property in Back Lane, Holywell. He was charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, concealing criminal property and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. Picture: POLICE

Two men wanted in CCTV appeal following theft from shed in Fenland allotment

Two men wanted by police following a theft in Waterlees Road in Wisbech on Sunday, June 14 � have you seen them? Picture: Norfolk Police

Two seriously injured after collision in the Fens

Two were seriously injured after a collision on the Doddington Road, Chatteris, near to its junction with the Forty Foot. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Patient reunited with daughter receives guard of honour from hospital after recovering from coronavirus

Staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn formed a guard of honour for patient Pete, who was reunited with his daughter having battled with the coronavirus since April. Picture: QUEEN ELIZABETH HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Latest from the Cambs Times

The transformation from pitching a tent at a rugby club to pitching up at 50 Backpacks

Peter was left with no option but to pitch a tent at Wisbech Rugby Club after splitting up with his partner. - Picture: WikiMedia/Geograph/For Reuse

From cutlery to a 32-inch TV, residents rally for Wisbech man after fire rips through house

Residents have rallied for a man whose house was destroyed after a fire ripped through his property in Wisbech. Picture: SUBMITTED

March Can’t Sing Choir is back rehearsing – with strict social distancing in place

Members of the March Can’t Sing Choir met for practice for the first time since the beginning of lockdown. Picture: Submitted

Dutch firm BAM Nuttall faces fresh legal action by Cambridgeshire County Council over the £152m guided busway

Stagecoach guided bus moves through Longstanton. The guided busway has been a success but legal issues between the county council and the main contractor that built it remain.

Hit musical SIX coming to Newmarket stage

The West End cast of SIX. The musical has been added to the Utilita Live From The Drive-In series of concerts and shows set for The July Course at Newmarket Racecourse this summer. Picture: Eleanor Howarth