Advanced search

Memories of legend Captain Tom Moore who ‘lived in the Fens with his family in the 1980s’

PUBLISHED: 16:09 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 20 April 2020

Captain Tom Moore (pictured at his home in Marston Moretaine) used to live in the Fens, near Welney, in the 1980s after being appointed manager of March Concrete Products Ltd. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images

Captain Tom Moore (pictured at his home in Marston Moretaine) used to live in the Fens, near Welney, in the 1980s after being appointed manager of March Concrete Products Ltd. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Fundraising legend Captain Tom Moore used to “live in the Fens with his family in the 1980s”, one March resident has recalled.

Captain Tom Moore used to live in the Fens, near Welney, in the 1980s after being appointed manager of March Concrete Products Ltd. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA ImagesCaptain Tom Moore used to live in the Fens, near Welney, in the 1980s after being appointed manager of March Concrete Products Ltd. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images

Fundraising legend Captain Tom Moore used to “live in the Fens with his family in the 1980s”, one March resident has recalled.

The 100-year-old war veteran made worldwide headlines after walking more than 100 lengths of his garden in Bedfordshire, raising more than £26 million for NHS charities.

Now it has been revealed that Captain Moore lived in Fenland, near Welney, and was the manager of a successful March-based concrete factory.

Resident Christine Wilson recalls the memories of her late husband and keen cricketer Alan Wilson working with Captain Moore at March Concrete Products Ltd.

Captain Tom Moore used to live in the Fens, near Welney, in the 1980s after being appointed manager of March Concrete Products Ltd. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA ImagesCaptain Tom Moore used to live in the Fens, near Welney, in the 1980s after being appointed manager of March Concrete Products Ltd. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images

She said: “The legend that is Captain Tom Moore lived in the Fens with his family for a few years in the 1980s.

“He was appointed manager of Caywood Concrete Products Ltd following the retirement of Mr Alan Walton.

You may also want to watch:

“He instigated a management buy-out with four other staff members, including the late Alan Wilson who was the company secretary.”

Captain Tom Moore used to live in the Fens, near Welney, in the 1980s after being appointed manager of March Concrete Products Ltd. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA ImagesCaptain Tom Moore used to live in the Fens, near Welney, in the 1980s after being appointed manager of March Concrete Products Ltd. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images

Mrs Wilson says the four together re-named the firm March Concrete Products Ltd, with a big relaunch on the River Thames in London.

She added: “They traded from 1983 to 1987 very successfully and were then bought out ARC and several of his staff were then made redundant.

“Mr Moore cared greatly for his staff in the factory and wanted guarantee from ARC that they would keep their jobs, which they did until the firm closed in 1992.

“Tom led a very happy and successful team and was always forward-thinking and very modest, trying to improve machinery for better performance of products; a really lovely man.”

Alan Wilson died in November last year and his wife, Christine, says lots of people will remember him and Tom Moore’s work at the concrete firm.

She added: “There is a lot of people who would have worked at their factory who will still be around, many people will remember him from around the Fens.”

Do you have any memories of Captain Tom Moore living in Fenland and working in the March area? Email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man charged with criminal damage at Aldi in Chatteris

A man has been charged with criminal damage following an incident at Aldi in Chatteris

‘Proud, determined and a born leader - a nurse, NHS manager, soldier, trade unionist and local politician’ MP’s tribute to his father who died today

Alan Bristow, Fenland and Whttlesey councillor, whose death was announced today/

Memories of legend Captain Tom Moore who ‘lived in the Fens with his family in the 1980s’

Captain Tom Moore (pictured at his home in Marston Moretaine) used to live in the Fens, near Welney, in the 1980s after being appointed manager of March Concrete Products Ltd. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images

Small ‘army’ of police raid travellers site in East Cambridgeshire - and recover six stolen caravans and two trailers

Stolen caravans were recovered by Cambridgeshire police during a Sunday morning raid on Smithy Fen travellers' site, Cottenham. It is not known if arrests were made. Picture; CAMBS COPS

LETTER: ‘Rather striking rare bird visiting my garden for about two weeks’

Kevin Sparrow has photographed this rare bird visiting his garden in March. Picture: Supplied/ Kevin Sparrow

Most Read

Man charged with criminal damage at Aldi in Chatteris

A man has been charged with criminal damage following an incident at Aldi in Chatteris

‘Proud, determined and a born leader - a nurse, NHS manager, soldier, trade unionist and local politician’ MP’s tribute to his father who died today

Alan Bristow, Fenland and Whttlesey councillor, whose death was announced today/

Memories of legend Captain Tom Moore who ‘lived in the Fens with his family in the 1980s’

Captain Tom Moore (pictured at his home in Marston Moretaine) used to live in the Fens, near Welney, in the 1980s after being appointed manager of March Concrete Products Ltd. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images

Small ‘army’ of police raid travellers site in East Cambridgeshire - and recover six stolen caravans and two trailers

Stolen caravans were recovered by Cambridgeshire police during a Sunday morning raid on Smithy Fen travellers' site, Cottenham. It is not known if arrests were made. Picture; CAMBS COPS

LETTER: ‘Rather striking rare bird visiting my garden for about two weeks’

Kevin Sparrow has photographed this rare bird visiting his garden in March. Picture: Supplied/ Kevin Sparrow

Latest from the Cambs Times

Memories of legend Captain Tom Moore who ‘lived in the Fens with his family in the 1980s’

Captain Tom Moore (pictured at his home in Marston Moretaine) used to live in the Fens, near Welney, in the 1980s after being appointed manager of March Concrete Products Ltd. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images

Chatteris man keeps fit and healthy with Joe Wicks fitness videos thanks to deaf charity

Celebrity personal trainer Joe Wicks has teamed up with the Cambridgeshire Deaf Association to add sign language and subtitles to his videos. Picture: YOUTUBE/THEBODYCOACH

Man charged with criminal damage at Aldi in Chatteris

A man has been charged with criminal damage following an incident at Aldi in Chatteris

Four fined after police break up garden party during coronavirus lockdown

Four fined after police break up garden party during the coronavirus lockdown in Pratt Street, Soham.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 20

Romania's Simona Halep in action at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships
Drive 24