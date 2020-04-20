Memories of legend Captain Tom Moore who ‘lived in the Fens with his family in the 1980s’

Captain Tom Moore (pictured at his home in Marston Moretaine) used to live in the Fens, near Welney, in the 1980s after being appointed manager of March Concrete Products Ltd. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Fundraising legend Captain Tom Moore used to “live in the Fens with his family in the 1980s”, one March resident has recalled.

The 100-year-old war veteran made worldwide headlines after walking more than 100 lengths of his garden in Bedfordshire, raising more than £26 million for NHS charities.

Now it has been revealed that Captain Moore lived in Fenland, near Welney, and was the manager of a successful March-based concrete factory.

Resident Christine Wilson recalls the memories of her late husband and keen cricketer Alan Wilson working with Captain Moore at March Concrete Products Ltd.

She said: “The legend that is Captain Tom Moore lived in the Fens with his family for a few years in the 1980s.

“He was appointed manager of Caywood Concrete Products Ltd following the retirement of Mr Alan Walton.

“He instigated a management buy-out with four other staff members, including the late Alan Wilson who was the company secretary.”

Mrs Wilson says the four together re-named the firm March Concrete Products Ltd, with a big relaunch on the River Thames in London.

She added: “They traded from 1983 to 1987 very successfully and were then bought out ARC and several of his staff were then made redundant.

“Mr Moore cared greatly for his staff in the factory and wanted guarantee from ARC that they would keep their jobs, which they did until the firm closed in 1992.

“Tom led a very happy and successful team and was always forward-thinking and very modest, trying to improve machinery for better performance of products; a really lovely man.”

Alan Wilson died in November last year and his wife, Christine, says lots of people will remember him and Tom Moore’s work at the concrete firm.

She added: “There is a lot of people who would have worked at their factory who will still be around, many people will remember him from around the Fens.”

