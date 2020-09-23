Mile-long queues after crash between car and motorbike on Fen back road

Traffic queues longer than a mile were caused on the A142 this morning after a crash between a car and motorbike on a Fenland back road.

Queues backed up in both directions on Ireton’s Way between Mepal and Chatteris after the collision on Chatteris Road at around 8am.

Motorists were warned to “approach with care and expect delays” after the crash which took nearly an hour to fully clear.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called just before 8am this morning to Chatteris Road, Mepal with reports of a collision involving a car and a motorbike.

“The ambulance was also called, the details of injuries are not clear on the logs; It says at 8.48 that the road has been cleared.”

Cambs Travel News tweeted: “A142 Ireton’s Way in both directions between Mepal and Chatteris; queues of over one mile due to a road traffic collision.

“Police are on scene. Please approach with care and expect delays.”