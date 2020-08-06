Pictures released after convertible car and works van collide on busy A141
PUBLISHED: 11:06 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:06 06 August 2020
Archant
Two drivers escaped serious injury after a convertible car and works van collided on the busy A141 between March and Chatteris.
The vehicles collided on the main Fenland road early on Wednesday morning (August 5) and police are still appealing for more information.
You may also want to watch:
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Officers attended a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A141 between March and Chatteris.
“Were you travelling on the A141 yesterday morning at about 6:35am? Did you witness this collision? We would like to hear from you.”
MORE: Police name pillion passenger who died in a collision on the A141 at Wimblington
One resident said: “It’s about time they put speed check cameras down this road.
“There’s way more [crashes] down this road than there ever has been down the A149 and yet they have average speed check cameras down there!
“There was a lady killed at the weekend, so many have died on the A141 in the last few years along. So glad I no longer use this road for work.”
Those with information are asked to call 101, quoting incident 68 of August 5 #2445
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.