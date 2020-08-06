Pictures released after convertible car and works van collide on busy A141

Police have released a dashcam appeal following a two-vehicle crash on the A141 between March and Chatteris on August 5. Picture: Policing Fenland Archant

Two drivers escaped serious injury after a convertible car and works van collided on the busy A141 between March and Chatteris.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have released a dashcam appeal following a two-vehicle crash on the A141 between March and Chatteris on August 5. Picture: Policing Fenland Police have released a dashcam appeal following a two-vehicle crash on the A141 between March and Chatteris on August 5. Picture: Policing Fenland

The vehicles collided on the main Fenland road early on Wednesday morning (August 5) and police are still appealing for more information.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Officers attended a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A141 between March and Chatteris.

“Were you travelling on the A141 yesterday morning at about 6:35am? Did you witness this collision? We would like to hear from you.”

Police have released a dashcam appeal following a two-vehicle crash on the A141 between March and Chatteris on August 5. Picture: Policing Fenland Police have released a dashcam appeal following a two-vehicle crash on the A141 between March and Chatteris on August 5. Picture: Policing Fenland

MORE: Police name pillion passenger who died in a collision on the A141 at Wimblington

One resident said: “It’s about time they put speed check cameras down this road.

“There’s way more [crashes] down this road than there ever has been down the A149 and yet they have average speed check cameras down there!

“There was a lady killed at the weekend, so many have died on the A141 in the last few years along. So glad I no longer use this road for work.”

Those with information are asked to call 101, quoting incident 68 of August 5 #2445