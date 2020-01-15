Advanced search

Wall destroyed at One Stop shop in March after 'man crashed his car'

PUBLISHED: 16:02 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 15 January 2020

The aftermath at One Stop on The Causeway, March. Picture: Archant

Archant

A car park wall at one of March's convenience stores has been knocked down after a man reportedly drove into it.

The wall surrounding One Stop at The Causeway in the town has been destroyed after the incident that took place on Wednesday morning (January 15).

Reports on social media suggest "a man crashed his car" into the wall and police cars were "everywhere" during the incident.

One resident said: "Bus driver said some lady has gone into a wall or something near One Stop."

Another replied: "It was a man that crashed his car at One Stop."

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A crew from March was called to a collision on The Causeway at 10.30am this morning.

"There were no casualties involved. Firefighters stabilised the vehicle and made the area it safe before returning to their station by 11.50am.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 8.43am with reports of a collision in the Causeway, March.

"We sent one ambulance, however no-one required transport to hospital."

Did you see what happened? Email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk or call direct on 01354 661955 - or tweet @HRCTJ

