Advanced search

Car crash in March - police are on the scene

PUBLISHED: 18:03 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:07 11 November 2019

Three-car crash in Station Road, March, has held up traffic this evening (November 11). Picture: SUPPLIED

Three-car crash in Station Road, March, has held up traffic this evening (November 11). Picture: SUPPLIED

Archant

A three-car crash in Station Road, March, is currently causing traffic delays.

Three-car crash in Station Road, March, has held up traffic this evening (November 11). Picture: SUPPLIEDThree-car crash in Station Road, March, has held up traffic this evening (November 11). Picture: SUPPLIED

The incident happened around 5.30pm this evening (November 11) outside of March Service Station.

Police are on the scene redirecting traffic.

Pictures show damage to the front of one of the cars with glass scattered across the road.

Three-car crash in Station Road, March, has held up traffic this evening (November 11). Picture: SUPPLIEDThree-car crash in Station Road, March, has held up traffic this evening (November 11). Picture: SUPPLIED

Three-car crash in Station Road, March, has held up traffic this evening (November 11). Picture: SUPPLIEDThree-car crash in Station Road, March, has held up traffic this evening (November 11). Picture: SUPPLIED

Most Read

Car crash in March - police are on the scene

Three-car crash in Station Road, March, has held up traffic this evening (November 11). Picture: SUPPLIED

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite resigns

Jason Ablewhite, police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire, has resigned. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Man snatches one-year-old son from ex-partner before crashing into wall with baby unrestrained on his lap

Matthew Duffy (pictured) kidnapped his own son from his ex-partner before crashing into a wall and another vehicle with the baby unrestrained on his lap. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops/Google Maps

Driver cut out of car after crashing into ditch in Doddington

A driver had to be cut out of their vehicle after they crashed into a ditch in Wimblington Road, Doddington. The crash happened near to the turning into Beech Avenue at 10.38am on Friday November 8. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

March falls silent as hundreds pay their respect in act of remembrance at war memorial

2019 March remembers: Hundreds join remembrance day parade in March and observe two minute silence in poignant moment at the war memorial. Picture; JEM BULBROOK

Most Read

Car crash in March - police are on the scene

Three-car crash in Station Road, March, has held up traffic this evening (November 11). Picture: SUPPLIED

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite resigns

Jason Ablewhite, police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire, has resigned. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Man snatches one-year-old son from ex-partner before crashing into wall with baby unrestrained on his lap

Matthew Duffy (pictured) kidnapped his own son from his ex-partner before crashing into a wall and another vehicle with the baby unrestrained on his lap. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops/Google Maps

Driver cut out of car after crashing into ditch in Doddington

A driver had to be cut out of their vehicle after they crashed into a ditch in Wimblington Road, Doddington. The crash happened near to the turning into Beech Avenue at 10.38am on Friday November 8. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

March falls silent as hundreds pay their respect in act of remembrance at war memorial

2019 March remembers: Hundreds join remembrance day parade in March and observe two minute silence in poignant moment at the war memorial. Picture; JEM BULBROOK

Latest from the Cambs Times

The Rise and Fall of police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite who quit his £85,000 year post today

Police Crime Commissioner elections. Elected PCC Jason Ablewhite, Soham, Rosspeers Sports Centre, 06/05/2016 Picture by Terry Harris.

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite resigns

Jason Ablewhite, police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire, has resigned. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Mum’s heartfelt plea for witnesses after son, 20, receives serious ‘life changing’ injuries after A142 motor cycle collision

Josiah Harrington was seriously injured when his motor cycle was involved in a collision with a car on the A142 near Sutton on November 7. Picture; FAMILY

Students from Wisbech praised for alerting police to missing man in their den

Four students from Thomas Clarkson Academy were praised by police for helping them find a missing vulnerable man. Year 7 students Archie Patrick, Harvey Woods, Harley Carvin and Alfie Davis. Picture: TCA

Car crash in March - police are on the scene

Three-car crash in Station Road, March, has held up traffic this evening (November 11). Picture: SUPPLIED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists