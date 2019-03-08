Car crash in March - police are on the scene

Three-car crash in Station Road, March, has held up traffic this evening (November 11). Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

A three-car crash in Station Road, March, is currently causing traffic delays.

The incident happened around 5.30pm this evening (November 11) outside of March Service Station.

Police are on the scene redirecting traffic.

Pictures show damage to the front of one of the cars with glass scattered across the road.

