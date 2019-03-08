Car crash in March - police are on the scene
PUBLISHED: 18:03 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:07 11 November 2019
Archant
A three-car crash in Station Road, March, is currently causing traffic delays.
Three-car crash in Station Road, March, has held up traffic this evening (November 11). Picture: SUPPLIED
The incident happened around 5.30pm this evening (November 11) outside of March Service Station.
Police are on the scene redirecting traffic.
Pictures show damage to the front of one of the cars with glass scattered across the road.
