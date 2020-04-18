Advanced search

Miraculous escape for driver as he leaves the road and careers into nearby house, demolishing a garden fence

PUBLISHED: 23:38 18 April 2020 | UPDATED: 23:38 18 April 2020

Creek Road, March, where on Saturday April 18 and during the afternoon this car crashed into a house. Fenland Police are investigating. No one was hurt. Picture; FEN COPS

Creek Road, March, where on Saturday April 18 and during the afternoon this car crashed into a house. Fenland Police are investigating. No one was hurt. Picture; FEN COPS

A car that lost control on Creek Road, March, today careered into a fence and clipped the side of a house.

Creek Road, March, where on Saturday April 18 and during the afternoon this car crashed into a house. Fenland Police are investigating. No one was hurt. Picture; FEN COPS Creek Road, March, where on Saturday April 18 and during the afternoon this car crashed into a house. Fenland Police are investigating. No one was hurt. Picture; FEN COPS

Miraculously the driver escaped unhurt and damage to the house appears minimal. The fence however was mainly destroyed by the Vauxhall driver.

Police are now trying to work out what caused the car to hit the fence – and more crucially to find out what speed it was doing.

“Inquiries are ongoing,” was the limited response of Fenland Police who posted these photographs to social media.

“Officers this afternoon attended Creek Road, March for a report of a damage only road traffic collision where a vehicle had hit a house,” the reported.

Creek Road, March, where on Saturday April 18 and during the afternoon this car crashed into a house. Fenland Police are investigating. No one was hurt. Picture; FEN COPS Creek Road, March, where on Saturday April 18 and during the afternoon this car crashed into a house. Fenland Police are investigating. No one was hurt. Picture; FEN COPS

“There were no injuries reported at the scene and the vehicle was recovered.”

Residents posted to the Fenland Police Facebook page to point out that the collision happened in an area where the speed limit is 30mph,

“Thank God no one was hurt or killed,” said one resident.

Creek Road, March, where on Saturday April 18 and during the afternoon this car crashed into a house. Fenland Police are investigating. No one was hurt. Picture; FEN COPSCreek Road, March, where on Saturday April 18 and during the afternoon this car crashed into a house. Fenland Police are investigating. No one was hurt. Picture; FEN COPS

