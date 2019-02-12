Driver ‘walks off’ after ploughing into garden fences and walls at Norwood Road in March

A driver caused carnage down a road in March after they ploughed through garden fences and walls before allegedly walking away from the scene.

The scene on Norwood Road after a driver ploughed through residents’ gardens in their black hatchback car. Picture: FACEBOOK / SAM PEARSON The scene on Norwood Road after a driver ploughed through residents’ gardens in their black hatchback car. Picture: FACEBOOK / SAM PEARSON

One family woke up on Sunday (March 3) on Norwood Road to find a black hatchback car in their front garden.

An eye witness said the driver of the car just walked away from the scene and they thought the person, who has not yet been identified, was “going to the shop to sit down”.

A few years ago, residents that lived down a neighbouring road collected names for a petition for traffic calming measures to be put in place to prevent speeding.

One resident said: It [the scene] was a right mess when I passed this morning; god only knows how he managed it. It’s lucky no one was hurt.”

Councillor Jan French replied to the feed of disgruntled residents of Norwood Road and asked for suggestions of what needed to be done to prevent further incidents.

She said: “We need to speak to residents again, what do they want? What will work for them? No matter what is put in, you will never stop the boy racers or idiots.”