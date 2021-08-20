Live
Driver freed by firefighters after crashing Peugeot into bungalow
A driver had to be freed by firefighters after crashing into a bungalow tonight.
How the crash happened is now a matter of police inquiries.
The roof of the crashed Peugeot was removed and the driver extracted and taken by ambulance to hospital.
The occupants of the 1970s bungalow are not thought to have to have been hurt.
It happened in Fleming Court which was built for the over 55s as a self-sufficiency scheme for people who require extra safety and security and access to a 24 /7 alarm system.
The car drove onto the grassed area outside the property before crashing into the bungalow.
Police described the incident as “car vs house”.
A Fenland police spokesperson said: “Officers from the Special Constabulary supported by the Fenland Neighbourhood Policing Team attended a single vehicle RTC at Fleming Court, March tonight (Friday 20.08.21)
“Officers worked alongside Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue, East of England Ambulance Service & MAGPAS at the scene.”
The spokesperson said the driver of the Peugeot was freed by the fire service and they were taken to Peterborough City Hospital.
“The vehicle was recovered at the scene and enquiries are ongoing into this collision,” said the spokesperson.