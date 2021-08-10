News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Four escape after car hits tree

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 10:24 AM August 10, 2021   
Fire crews: stock image

Two fire crews from March were called to the Isle of Ely Way after a car crashed into a tree. - Credit: Cambs Fire

A car ploughed into a tree at Wimblington last night (Monday).

Firefighters were called and used specialist equipment to free one of the occupants. 

Three others were out of the vehicle prior to their arrival. 

The crash happened at 8.44pm on the Isle of Ely Way, Wimblington. 

Two fire crews from March were calledto the incident.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson said: "Crews arrived to find a car that had collided with a tree.

"Three casualties were out of the vehicle on arrival and firefighters used specialist equipment to release one casualty from their vehicle."

Most Read

  1. 1 Customer beaten up for asking man to turn music down outside pub  
  2. 2 Six vehicle crash blocks A47 near Wisbech
  3. 3 Gridlock briefly as six vehicle collision blocks A47
  1. 4 Woman encourages others to speak out against domestic violence
  2. 5 Video footage catches motorcyclist red-handed
  3. 6 Vintage vehicles steam through the Fens as annual road run returns
  4. 7 Rock festival hits all the right notes in 'biggest event' yet
  5. 8 Do you remember the old Megatron spaceship restaurant?
  6. 9 £6,000 appeal to pay cost of removing traveller caravans 
  7. 10 ‘Humbling’ time for official who guided us through the pandemic  

Crews returned to their station by 9.45pm.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Wimblington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hundred Road in March split after a gas leak

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service | Updated

Homes evacuated as FOUR gas leaks disrupt March

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Cambridgeshire hauliers speak on HGV driver shortage

Travel | Video

Hauliers face Covid and Brexit HGV driver shortage

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Hundred Road and Norwood Road March shut due to gas leak

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

All roads reopened after gas leaks cause day of disruption

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Rolled Passat at Stetchworth after van driver who caused crash flees the scene 

White van driver sought after Passat overturns 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon