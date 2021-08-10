Published: 10:24 AM August 10, 2021

Two fire crews from March were called to the Isle of Ely Way after a car crashed into a tree. - Credit: Cambs Fire

A car ploughed into a tree at Wimblington last night (Monday).

Firefighters were called and used specialist equipment to free one of the occupants.

Three others were out of the vehicle prior to their arrival.

The crash happened at 8.44pm on the Isle of Ely Way, Wimblington.

Two fire crews from March were calledto the incident.

A spokesperson said: "Crews arrived to find a car that had collided with a tree.

"Three casualties were out of the vehicle on arrival and firefighters used specialist equipment to release one casualty from their vehicle."

Crews returned to their station by 9.45pm.