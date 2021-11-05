The Ford Focus collided with a parked vehicle before crashing into a fence on Wimblington Road, March, on October 30. - Credit: Facebook User

A suspected drink driver collided with a parked vehicle before crashing through a fence and into the garden of a house in March on Saturday evening (October 30).

The woman was driving her Ford Focus at around 8:30pm before she hit the parked vehicle which caused her to crash through the fence on Wimblington Road.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: "We were called at about 8.30pm on Saturday (October 30) with reports a car had collided with a parked vehicle on Wimblington Road, March.

"Emergency services attended the scene and a woman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

"She has since been released under investigation."

If anyone saw what happened, or has any further information, get in contact with the police via their webchat.

