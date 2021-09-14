News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Police finally pull car from Fens river

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 9:47 PM September 14, 2021    Updated: 9:57 PM September 14, 2021
Car that went into the river at March finally removed today.

Car that went into the river at March finally removed today. Police had been aware of it since the beginning of the month. - Credit: Fenland Police

A car that left the road and entered the Twenty Foot Road opposite Graysmoor Drove, March, has finally been pulled from the river. 

Fenland Police swung into action today after the car once again surfaced.  

Twice before they had been called to the scene following reports of the car being seen.  

A police spokesperson confirmed the car had been seen before – and prompted a major alert the first time it was spotted on September 4.  

Police had not been able to remove the vehicle earlier since responsibility for the removal costs fell to the insurance company. 

You may also want to watch:

“The vehicle could not be seen and at the time we had no power to remove the vehicle, it was passed to the insurance company to move,” said the spokesperson. 

“However today the vehicle could be seen and was removed under police powers.  

Recovery under way of car in river at March

Recovery under way of car in river at March - Credit: Fenland Police

Most Read

  1. 1 Survey finds staggering 97 cent support for new Aldi store
  2. 2 Owner left 'speechless' and fearful after beloved cat shot
  3. 3 Dashcam captures the moment motorcyclist narrowly misses car
  1. 4 Woman with knife 'made threats and caused damage' in shop
  2. 5 Group of teenagers spotted 'messing around' on rail station roof
  3. 6 Mum of four sought by police over child neglect claims
  4. 7 Slimmer who lost 14 stone talks weight loss support in Covid times
  5. 8 Pub to reopen BBQ restaurant this week
  6. 9 Wanted woman accused of killing children in M1 crash could be in Huntingdon

“The local river authority was also informed and were aware when it first went in.” 

The car entered the river “from an earlier incident on September 4 and was waiting to be recovered”.   

Until they arrived, police were still not sure it was the same vehicle – so multiple emergency services were called. 

"Once emergency crews arrived on scene it was established that it was a vehicle, we were aware of,” said the spokesperson. 

“Emergency crews checked the river to make sure there were no other vehicles in the water.  

“Due to the vehicle being visible from the road today we have recovered the vehicle under Road Traffic Act powers.” 

Earlier this emergency services were called after concerns were raised by local swimmers of a vehicle that was found in the Twenty Foot Bank at March.  

Neighbourhood police officers, the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit were called to the scene. 

Cambs Live
March News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A major rescue operation was launched after a car was found submerged in a river at March. 

Cambs Live

Car found submerged in river

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Scott Walker jailed for life for the murder of his daughter Bernadette Walker (centre). Wife Sarah (right)

Cambs Live

32 years for ‘no body’ murderer who killed daughter after sex abuse...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Erin Hogg, 20, from Wisbech, gave birth to her daughter, Piper Summersgill on August 10.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital | Exclusive

Chronic bladder pain led to surprise baby birth – mum's incredible story

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Rod Petch of Wisbech has died after battle with lung cancer

Obituary

Wife remembers 'a kind, caring gentleman' after cancer battle

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon