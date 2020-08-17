Advanced search

Volkswagen car bursts into flames while driving on Fenland road

PUBLISHED: 12:15 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:44 17 August 2020

The Volkswagen car burst into flames on Benwick Road in Whittlesey on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

The Volkswagen car burst into flames on Benwick Road in Whittlesey on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Twitter/@cambsfrs

On-call firefighters were called to a quiet Fenland back road over the weekend after a car burst into flames while driving.

The crew were left tackling the accidental blaze for over an hour on Saturday, August 15 at around 11am on Benwick Road in Whittlesey.

The firefighters were paged to the incident from their homes and arrived to find the Volkswagen car already “well alight”.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 11.14am on Saturday, a crew from Whittlesey was called to a fire on Benwick Road in Whittlesey.

“Firefighters arrived to find a car well alight. Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their station by 12.30pm.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”

On-call firefighters are not based at a fire station. They carry a pager and respond to emergency incidents as and when they happen.

They receive an annual wage to reflect the time they commit to being available plus additional payments for attending incidents and drill nights.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Volkswagen car bursts into flames while driving on Fenland road

The Volkswagen car burst into flames on Benwick Road in Whittlesey on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Highland pipe band provide a stirring contribution to Whittlesey’s commemoration of VJ Day

They shall grow not old as we that are left grow old. Age shall not weary them nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning; Whittlesey VJ Day. Photos courtesy Rui Chamberlain and Robert Windle

Roarsome theme park is fun for all the family

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure theme park, which has reopened with covid safety measurs in place, has plenty for all the family to enjoy. Pictuer: ROARR! DINOSAUR ADVENTURE/FACEBOOK/LUCY HOWARD

Man from Whittlesey, aged 54, jailed for 16 months after pleading guilty to making and distributing indecent images of children

Neil Owens of Whittlesey has been jailed for 16 months after he was found with extreme pornography and found guilty of making and distributing indecent images of children. Picture: Archant / PA Wire / FILE

Digital ‘Cry For Peace’ and socially distanced memorial service as Chatteris commemorates 75th anniversary of VJ Day

This is how Chatteris commemorted the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. Picture: TINA PRIOR/CHATTERIS ROYAL BRITISH LEGION

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Volkswagen car bursts into flames while driving on Fenland road

The Volkswagen car burst into flames on Benwick Road in Whittlesey on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Highland pipe band provide a stirring contribution to Whittlesey’s commemoration of VJ Day

They shall grow not old as we that are left grow old. Age shall not weary them nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning; Whittlesey VJ Day. Photos courtesy Rui Chamberlain and Robert Windle

Roarsome theme park is fun for all the family

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure theme park, which has reopened with covid safety measurs in place, has plenty for all the family to enjoy. Pictuer: ROARR! DINOSAUR ADVENTURE/FACEBOOK/LUCY HOWARD

Man from Whittlesey, aged 54, jailed for 16 months after pleading guilty to making and distributing indecent images of children

Neil Owens of Whittlesey has been jailed for 16 months after he was found with extreme pornography and found guilty of making and distributing indecent images of children. Picture: Archant / PA Wire / FILE

Digital ‘Cry For Peace’ and socially distanced memorial service as Chatteris commemorates 75th anniversary of VJ Day

This is how Chatteris commemorted the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. Picture: TINA PRIOR/CHATTERIS ROYAL BRITISH LEGION

Latest from the Cambs Times

Brave Brownie, Isla the Smiler, awarded ‘guiding star’ after brain tumour diagnosis

Isla 'the Smiler' McNulty, who is a member of the 2nd Doddington Brownies, was nominated for the Girlguiding ?Guiding Star? award having suffered 18 months of illness before being diagnosed with a brain tumour in February 2020. She is pictured with her parents and sister, and wearing her Brownie blanket. Picture: GIRLGUIDING CAMBRIDGESHIRE EAST

Three Counties keeping busy as they return to the new normal

Three Counties Running Club members have been covering the miles during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Step-by-step guide on how to make colourful tie-dye shirt from home during lockdown

This is a step-by-step guide on how to make these colourful tie-dye shirts from home during lockdown. Picture: Supplied

Club’s astonishment at Covid rules which mean you can DRINK in the bar, WATCH the game through the window but remain BANNED from watching pitch side

Wisbech Town FC chairman Paul Brenchley outside the Elgoods Fenland Stadium. 'If anybody wishes to attend today, they must promise not watch game... I'll leave that one with you boys and girls... PS....3 o'clock kick off'. Picture: ARCHANT

Digital ‘Cry For Peace’ and socially distanced memorial service as Chatteris commemorates 75th anniversary of VJ Day

This is how Chatteris commemorted the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. Picture: TINA PRIOR/CHATTERIS ROYAL BRITISH LEGION