Car known to police pulled from river
Published: 1:12 PM September 14, 2021 Updated: 2:22 PM September 14, 2021
- Credit: POLICE
A car police were "aware of" had to be pulled out of a river in March this morning.
Officers had a call to a car in water on the Twenty Foot Road opposite Graysmoor Drove in March.
Multiple emergency services attended the scene.
"Once emergency crews arrived on the scene, it was established that it was a car we were aware of," said a police spokesman.
"Emergency crews checked the river to make sure there were no other vehicles in the water.
You may also want to watch:
"Due to the car being visible from the road today we have recovered the vehicle under Road Traffic Act powers."
Most Read
- 1 Dashcam captures the moment motorcyclist narrowly misses car
- 2 Mum of four sought by police over child neglect claims
- 3 Woman with knife 'made threats and caused damage' in shop
- 4 Owner left 'speechless' and fearful after beloved cat shot
- 5 Wanted woman accused of killing children in M1 crash could be in Huntingdon
- 6 Group of teenagers spotted 'messing around' on rail station roof
- 7 Pub to reopen BBQ restaurant this week
- 8 Survey finds staggering 97 cent support for new Aldi store
- 9 Van driver in ‘life threatening condition’ after crash
- 10 Victim of ‘joke’ that backfired left paralysed