Published: 1:12 PM September 14, 2021 Updated: 2:22 PM September 14, 2021

Vehicle police were "aware of" is pulled from river at Twenty Foot Road in March. - Credit: POLICE

A car police were "aware of" had to be pulled out of a river in March this morning.

Officers had a call to a car in water on the Twenty Foot Road opposite Graysmoor Drove in March.

Multiple emergency services attended the scene.

"Once emergency crews arrived on the scene, it was established that it was a car we were aware of," said a police spokesman.

"Emergency crews checked the river to make sure there were no other vehicles in the water.

"Due to the car being visible from the road today we have recovered the vehicle under Road Traffic Act powers."

