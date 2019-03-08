Advanced search

Whittlesey Community Car Scheme: Volunteer service where you can travel around the Fens for just 30 pence a mile

PUBLISHED: 15:57 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:57 24 September 2019

All aboard! The Commuinty Car Scheme in Whittlesey can take you from point A to point B for just 30p a mile. Service users and drivers can be seen here at a party at Manor Bowls Club. Picture: RWT Photography/Robert Windle

Did you know you can travel around the Whittlesey area for just 30p a mile with the local community car scheme?

Volunteer drivers provide door-to-door transport for people who have no use of a car Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm in The Whittlesey Community Car Scheme.

Serving Whittlesey, Coates, Eastrea, Turves and Pondersbridge, the service costs just 30 pence per mile with a minimum spend of just £3.

The service is supported by Cambridgeshire County Council who subsidise drivers every mile, Care Network Cambridgeshire and various other local charities.

Entirely run by volunteers, drivers use their own vehicles and trips are all organised through one of the scheme's co-ordinators.

A spokesman said: "This service is ideal for people living in Whittlesey and the surrounding villages who are unable to make essential journeys by any other means.

"The types of journeys can involve medical journeys, such as GP, hospital, dentist appointments; picking up prescriptions; hospital visiting.

"Also social journeys to clubs, and activities; visiting relatives and friends; shopping.

"The scheme is particularly aimed at helping the elderly and those without transport to get out and about.

"It is run entirely by volunteers. Journeys are provided by drivers who use their own vehicles and give their time willingly to support their community."

The combined cost aims to cover expenses incurred by the driver, such as petrol costs, and some wear and tear on the car.

Passengers pay their contribution to the driver on the day of travel.

Those wishing to book a journey through the community scheme are asked to call between 9am and 10.30am to leave enough notice.

The spokesman added: "An answer machine is available to leave messages outside of these hours.

"Please try to give as much notice as possible - 24 hours minimum would be appreciated but the longer the better.

"The scheme gets booked up very quickly and weeks in advance. Thank you.

"Please let the co-ordinator know at the time of booking if you use mobility aids, eg walking stick, wheeled walker, wheelchair.

"If you are a wheelchair user, you should try to take someone with you who can push you."

To find out more or to make a booking, call: 07810 427483

