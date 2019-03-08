Advanced search

Car set alight on lane in March

PUBLISHED: 12:41 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:55 10 April 2019

Car set alight on lane in March. Picture: HELEN DRAKE.

A car was set alight surrounded by bales of hay in March.

The incident happened yesterday (April 9) just before 7.30am on Barkers Lane.

One crew arrived to find a vehicle surrounded by hay alight.

A Cambridgeshire Fire Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters used one hose reel, small gear and chromes to extinguish the fire, before returning to their station by 8.40am.

“The cause of the fire was deliberate.”

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

