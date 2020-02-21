Advanced search

Ford Transit van set alight while parked several feet away from a house

PUBLISHED: 10:03 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:03 21 February 2020

Ford Transit van set alight while parked in Badgeny Road, March, just several feet away from a house. Police are now appealing for witnesses to the suspected arson attack. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A Ford Transit van was set alight while parked in a March road just several feet away from a house.

Police were called to the suspected arson attack in Badgeny Road at about 8pm on Wednesday (February 19) and are now looking to speak to potential witnesses.

PC Mark Overland said: "The van was parked several feet away from a house, which fortunately at the time was empty as this could easily have been much more serious.

"We believe several people drove past around the time of the fire and I would urge anyone with information to contact us."

One person said on social media: "This could have been serious, especially with the tyres etc in the front garden and other vehicles. What sort of world are we living in?"

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information, is asked to call police on 101 quoting 35/2747/20.

Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

