Shinny classic cars - from 1930 MGs to Ford Mustangs - on display at annual fundraiser to maintain village hall in Christchurch

Pictured is Edward Rayment and Peter Bond.

Dozens of shiny classic motors - from Ford Mustangs to vintage Mini Coopers - were on display in Christchurch at the weekend.

Pictured is Christine Bliss.

Enthusiasts travelled from all over the UK to put their pride and joy in the spotlight at the fundraising event held in the Cambridgeshire village on Sunday, September 8.

All in aid of the community centre, a total of around £260 was raised from the sale of stall holder pitches and refreshments at the free to enter event.

Geoffrey Harper, organiser, said: "It [the car show] went really well. We have been trying our best to establish two main car events to raise money for the village hall.

Pictured is Geoff Harper.

"I think everybody that came was very happy and I have received lots of positive feedback from attendees who say they are looking forward to next year."

Everything from classic MGs to superfast muscle cars were on display at the event. An original freshly polished Renault car from the 1930s was also parked up for all to see.

Two events will take place in 2020, both will fall on the first Sunday of the month in June and September at the Christchurch recreational ground.

Pictured is Colin Steenson.

Mr Harper added: "I spoke with stall holders who told me that they were very happy with how things went and some even donated a percentage of their takings voluntarily.

"I am so grateful for everyone who came and to everyone who supports these events each year, thank you too all the stall holders and classic car owners."

Classic cars on display at the Christchurch recreation ground on Sunday, September 8 to raise funds for the village�s hall. Picture: Ian Carter Classic cars on display at the Christchurch recreation ground on Sunday, September 8 to raise funds for the village�s hall. Picture: Ian Carter

Classic cars on display at the Christchurch recreation ground on Sunday, September 8 to raise funds for the village�s hall. Picture: Ian Carter Classic cars on display at the Christchurch recreation ground on Sunday, September 8 to raise funds for the village�s hall. Picture: Ian Carter

Classic cars on display at the Christchurch recreation ground on Sunday, September 8 to raise funds for the village�s hall. Picture: Ian Carter Classic cars on display at the Christchurch recreation ground on Sunday, September 8 to raise funds for the village�s hall. Picture: Ian Carter

