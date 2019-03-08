Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Silver Mercedes-Benz car wrapped in cling film by pranksters after owner 'parked in disabled bay' at Jacks supermarket in Chatteris

PUBLISHED: 09:47 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:47 23 July 2019

The silver Mercedes-Benz C-Class car wrapped in cling film outside Jacks supermarket in Chatteris. Picture: Facebook / Robb Grim

The silver Mercedes-Benz C-Class car wrapped in cling film outside Jacks supermarket in Chatteris. Picture: Facebook / Robb Grim

Facebook / Robb Grim

Pranksters got one up on a driver in Chatteris yesterday after they allegedly wrongly parked in a disabled bay outside Jacks supermarket.

A picture has gone semi-viral on social media of the silver Mercedes-Benz C-Class car wrapped in cling film and tethered to a bollard.

It is not yet known who the luxury motor belongs to, but reports online suggest that it belongs to a member of senior management at the town's Fenland Way superstore.

You may also want to watch:

The post and photograph by Robb Grimm has attracted more than 120 likes and more than 45 comments - mainly comments containing yellow laughing emoji faces.

Robb said: "Has someone annoyed someone else by parking [their car] in a disabled bay when they shouldn't have at Jacks supermarket?"

Dozens of people have responded to the hilarious snap, most people suggest they would "go mental" if the same thing happened to their pride and joy.

Do you know what happened? Help set the record straight by emailing harry.rutter@archant.co.uk or call the Newsdesk on 01354 661955.

Most Read

Young boy, aged 16, caught driving his mum’s ‘full car’ through Cambridgeshire city AGAIN and is sent to youth court immediately

A 16-year-old was caught driving his mother’s ‘full car’ in Peterborough – not for the first time. Picture: BCH Road Policing / Twitter

Driver, aged 21, with ‘no licence and insurance’ slams Renault family car into Cambridgeshire home during high-speed police pursuit

The end result of a police pursuit in Cambridge after a 21-year-old driver failed to stop for officers. Picture: Cambridge Cops / Twitter

Silver Mercedes-Benz car wrapped in cling film by pranksters after owner ‘parked in disabled bay’ at Jacks supermarket in Chatteris

The silver Mercedes-Benz C-Class car wrapped in cling film outside Jacks supermarket in Chatteris. Picture: Facebook / Robb Grim

Did Cambs County Council mislead members over report by non executive councillor director of property offshoot who is yet to join the board?

Cllr Roger Hickford (left) with Chris Malyon. Cllr Hickford is the deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council and appointed as non executive director of This Land Ltd. He is yet to take up the appointment. Mr Malyon is deputy chief executive of the county council. And has taken up the role of non executive director. Picture; ARCHANT

An artistic moment for Fenland police officer - or simply to convey a police presence? The helmet that’s got nearly 60 ‘likes’ already

'Helmet', a work of art by Cambridgeshire Police in Chatteris? Or a sublminal message to say we may not always be seen but we're around? You decide. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Most Read

Young boy, aged 16, caught driving his mum’s ‘full car’ through Cambridgeshire city AGAIN and is sent to youth court immediately

A 16-year-old was caught driving his mother’s ‘full car’ in Peterborough – not for the first time. Picture: BCH Road Policing / Twitter

Driver, aged 21, with ‘no licence and insurance’ slams Renault family car into Cambridgeshire home during high-speed police pursuit

The end result of a police pursuit in Cambridge after a 21-year-old driver failed to stop for officers. Picture: Cambridge Cops / Twitter

Silver Mercedes-Benz car wrapped in cling film by pranksters after owner ‘parked in disabled bay’ at Jacks supermarket in Chatteris

The silver Mercedes-Benz C-Class car wrapped in cling film outside Jacks supermarket in Chatteris. Picture: Facebook / Robb Grim

Did Cambs County Council mislead members over report by non executive councillor director of property offshoot who is yet to join the board?

Cllr Roger Hickford (left) with Chris Malyon. Cllr Hickford is the deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council and appointed as non executive director of This Land Ltd. He is yet to take up the appointment. Mr Malyon is deputy chief executive of the county council. And has taken up the role of non executive director. Picture; ARCHANT

An artistic moment for Fenland police officer - or simply to convey a police presence? The helmet that’s got nearly 60 ‘likes’ already

'Helmet', a work of art by Cambridgeshire Police in Chatteris? Or a sublminal message to say we may not always be seen but we're around? You decide. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Health chiefs call immediate halt to talks over threat to out of hours GP services at Ely and Doddington following widespread revolt and anger

Health crisis in Ely and the Fens: Top leftL Doddington Hospital. Top right: David Archer of HUC. Bottom leftL Jan Thomas of CCG. Bottom right: Princess of Wales Hospital, Ely. Furious responses to consultations over down grading out of hours care at Doddington and Ely has prompted an immediatehalt to talks. Picture; ARCHANT

GOLF: March Golf Club swing for charity in special tournament

Les Forrester is presented with the Papworth Cup by senior captain, Gary Brinn. Picture: SANDRA RUSSELL

Latest March Boxing Club star Bernardo Marime out to shine after nailing professional deal

Bernardo Marime (centre) with coaches Graham Everett (left) and Jon Thaxton. Picture: FACEBOOK/GRAHAM EVERETT

Silver Mercedes-Benz car wrapped in cling film by pranksters after owner ‘parked in disabled bay’ at Jacks supermarket in Chatteris

The silver Mercedes-Benz C-Class car wrapped in cling film outside Jacks supermarket in Chatteris. Picture: Facebook / Robb Grim

Did Cambs County Council mislead members over report by non executive councillor director of property offshoot who is yet to join the board?

Cllr Roger Hickford (left) with Chris Malyon. Cllr Hickford is the deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council and appointed as non executive director of This Land Ltd. He is yet to take up the appointment. Mr Malyon is deputy chief executive of the county council. And has taken up the role of non executive director. Picture; ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists