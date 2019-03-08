Silver Mercedes-Benz car wrapped in cling film by pranksters after owner 'parked in disabled bay' at Jacks supermarket in Chatteris

The silver Mercedes-Benz C-Class car wrapped in cling film outside Jacks supermarket in Chatteris. Picture: Facebook / Robb Grim Facebook / Robb Grim

Pranksters got one up on a driver in Chatteris yesterday after they allegedly wrongly parked in a disabled bay outside Jacks supermarket.

A picture has gone semi-viral on social media of the silver Mercedes-Benz C-Class car wrapped in cling film and tethered to a bollard.

It is not yet known who the luxury motor belongs to, but reports online suggest that it belongs to a member of senior management at the town's Fenland Way superstore.

The post and photograph by Robb Grimm has attracted more than 120 likes and more than 45 comments - mainly comments containing yellow laughing emoji faces.

Robb said: "Has someone annoyed someone else by parking [their car] in a disabled bay when they shouldn't have at Jacks supermarket?"

Dozens of people have responded to the hilarious snap, most people suggest they would "go mental" if the same thing happened to their pride and joy.

