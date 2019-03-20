March woman running this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon for her best friend Emma who suffers with ‘severe Cardiomyopathy’

Wendy Harrison of March (pictured) will be running this year’s London Marathon in aid of the CardiomyopathyUK charity which looks after her best friend. Picture: SUPPLIED CardiomyopathyUK Press Office

A March woman will take on this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon for a charity which looks after her best friend who suffers with sever Cardiomyopathy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wendy Harrison, a GP from the Fenland town, says not only is she running for charity, but she is also taking part to “encourage others to exercise”.

The 56-year-old is raise money for CardiomyopathyUK, the charity which helps her friend Emma who has had two major open heart surgeries and assessment for a transplant.

Ms Harrison said: “CardiomyopathyUK have been a great encouragement to my best friend whose severe, debilitating cardiomyopathy had life-changing consequences for her.

“The charity has supported her through two episodes of major open heart surgery and assessment for a heart transplant.

“Despite all of this, Emma’s care for others and positive attitude is inspirational and I hope do to her proud next month!”

Are you from Cambridgeshire and running this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon? We’d love to feature you in our newspaper, online and in print.

Please email your name, age, where you live and the cause you are running for and why to john.elworthy@archant.co.uk – include ‘London Marathon 2019’ in the subject area.

Please keep submissions between 150-200 words and make sure you attach a photograph. Remember to leave contact details so we can catch up with you after the race. Good luck!