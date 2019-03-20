Advanced search

March woman running this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon for her best friend Emma who suffers with ‘severe Cardiomyopathy’

20 March, 2019 - 11:06
Wendy Harrison of March (pictured) will be running this year’s London Marathon in aid of the CardiomyopathyUK charity which looks after her best friend. Picture: SUPPLIED

CardiomyopathyUK Press Office

A March woman will take on this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon for a charity which looks after her best friend who suffers with sever Cardiomyopathy.

Wendy Harrison, a GP from the Fenland town, says not only is she running for charity, but she is also taking part to “encourage others to exercise”.

The 56-year-old is raise money for CardiomyopathyUK, the charity which helps her friend Emma who has had two major open heart surgeries and assessment for a transplant.

Ms Harrison said: “CardiomyopathyUK have been a great encouragement to my best friend whose severe, debilitating cardiomyopathy had life-changing consequences for her.

“The charity has supported her through two episodes of major open heart surgery and assessment for a heart transplant.

“Despite all of this, Emma’s care for others and positive attitude is inspirational and I hope do to her proud next month!”

