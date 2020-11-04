Advanced search

Village community transforms students’ ‘dead end’ views of working in care after placement

PUBLISHED: 12:25 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 04 November 2020

Askham Village Community in Doddington helped transform students’ views on working in care after a five-week placement. From left: Clara Etoruom-Echebima, student; Priscilla Masvurpisa, head of rehab and nursing services at Askham and Christopher Obhiero-Thomas, student. Picture: SUPPLIED

Askham Village Community in Doddington helped transform students’ views on working in care after a five-week placement. From left: Clara Etoruom-Echebima, student; Priscilla Masvurpisa, head of rehab and nursing services at Askham and Christopher Obhiero-Thomas, student. Picture: SUPPLIED

Archant

Students who believed working in care would lead to a “dead end” in their careers have had their views on the industry turned around thanks to a Fenland care home.

Askham Village Community in Doddington helped transform students’ views on working in care after a five-week placement, including access to Askham Rehab's new rehabilitative robotics equipment. Picture: SUPPLIEDAskham Village Community in Doddington helped transform students’ views on working in care after a five-week placement, including access to Askham Rehab's new rehabilitative robotics equipment. Picture: SUPPLIED

Askham Village Community in Doddington welcomed Christopher Obhiero-Thomas, Clara Etoruom-Echebima and Rhita Moroyiwa on a five-week placement from September.

The trio, all second-year mental health students at Anglia Ruskin University, were sceptical at first about the benefits of what the care community offers.

“People often have a preconception of social care, which is at odds with the reality. Christopher, Clara and Rhita were no different in that regard,” Priscilla Masvurpisa, head of rehab and nursing services at Askham Village Community, said.

“They believed that working in care offered limited career progression and was effectively a dead end when compared against other aspects of healthcare.

“By the end of their placement, their view had changed completely.”

After going on a tour of the premises to gain an understanding of what services are provided, Priscilla said the students were in awe of the scale of care on offer.

The trio also gained access to Askham’s new rehabilitative robotics equipment, as well as learning how to offer hands-on care and allowing them to talk, grow and develop.

“They were able to practise all areas of nursing. They understood how competent and confident a nurse has to be at all times in a care home,” Priscilla said.

“They realised how much autonomy you have as a nurse in a care home – you have to know everything about anything, and have good sense and intuition.”

MORE: First ever robotics-based rehabilitation services on offer at Fenland care home

Feedback from the students on their placement was positive, rating Askham amongst the best having already been on several previous placements and all three said they would like to return.

Despite their initial thoughts, Priscilla said the village community could not be more grateful to help the students improve their prospects for a future career in care.

“One of the students actually burst into tears on placement as she had never experienced such intense care from an entire team. We involved them in every discipline which they would have struggled to achieve elsewhere,” she added.

“In some settings, a student is seen as an inconvenience – but that couldn’t be further from the case at Askham. We recognise their value as the next generation of care providers.”

For more information on Askham Village Community, visit https://askhamvillagecommunity.com/ or to find out about a possible career, email info@askhamvillagecommunity.com.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Driver taken to hospital following collision in Chatteris town centre

Emergency services attended the scene of a crash in Chatteris this morning. Pictures: Cambs Times reader / Policing Fenland

Victim’s body set alight and wheeled across town after being beaten to death

Mindaugas Arlauskas (left) was killed and his body set alight. Tomas Lazdauskas (centre) admitted manslaughter. Donatas Umbrasas (right) admitted murder.

Four people -including teenage girl - seriously injured in head-on crash

Three adults and a teenage girl were hospitalised after a head-on collision at Black Drove near Thorney that also left four other children with whiplash. The crash involving a grey Citroen C3 and a blue Land Rover Defender happened at about 7.50pm on Monday November 2. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Car rolls into garden as collision blocks bridge

Emergency services were called to deal with a collision at Boots Bridge, Manea. The B1093 Manea Road from the traffic lights on the A141 was closed. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Shop Local: ‘I’m mainly a one-man band, and it’s tough’

Sarah Sellers (pictured), owner of Sarah at Brian�s, admitted that business has been slow since lockdown, but is determined to pull through. Picture: IAN CARTER

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Driver taken to hospital following collision in Chatteris town centre

Emergency services attended the scene of a crash in Chatteris this morning. Pictures: Cambs Times reader / Policing Fenland

Victim’s body set alight and wheeled across town after being beaten to death

Mindaugas Arlauskas (left) was killed and his body set alight. Tomas Lazdauskas (centre) admitted manslaughter. Donatas Umbrasas (right) admitted murder.

Four people -including teenage girl - seriously injured in head-on crash

Three adults and a teenage girl were hospitalised after a head-on collision at Black Drove near Thorney that also left four other children with whiplash. The crash involving a grey Citroen C3 and a blue Land Rover Defender happened at about 7.50pm on Monday November 2. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Car rolls into garden as collision blocks bridge

Emergency services were called to deal with a collision at Boots Bridge, Manea. The B1093 Manea Road from the traffic lights on the A141 was closed. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Shop Local: ‘I’m mainly a one-man band, and it’s tough’

Sarah Sellers (pictured), owner of Sarah at Brian�s, admitted that business has been slow since lockdown, but is determined to pull through. Picture: IAN CARTER

Latest from the Cambs Times

Hair today, gone tomorrow: How eight-year-old helped cancer charity

Eight-year-old Effie May, of Doddington, had her very long hair cut at Tessa's Hair so she can donate it to The Little Princess Trust, a charity that made a wig for her friend Isla Mcnulty when she was undergoing cancer treatment. She is pictured with Tessa after the cut. Picture: FAMILY

Village community transforms students’ ‘dead end’ views of working in care after placement

Askham Village Community in Doddington helped transform students’ views on working in care after a five-week placement. From left: Clara Etoruom-Echebima, student; Priscilla Masvurpisa, head of rehab and nursing services at Askham and Christopher Obhiero-Thomas, student. Picture: SUPPLIED

HMO ‘not a glorified slum’ says developer as councillors vote to defer application

2 Museum Square, Wisbech, when it was advertised for sale last year for £175,000. The house was until recently used for offices but has permission to return it to a family home. However a new application is for it become an HMO. Picture; ARCHIVE

Town plans a Covid alternative to help spread Christmas cheer

Children may not be able to sit on Santa’s knee this year, but they can still have a socially distanced chat with him as part of alternative plans to spread festive cheer in Wisbech. This image was taken at last year's Wisbech Christmas Lights switch-on. Picture: IAN CARTER

Police use ‘clever bit of technology’ to return stolen digger to its owners

Police successfully located this stolen mini digger in Eastrea and returned it to its owners. Picture: Policing Fenland