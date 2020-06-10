Advanced search

Care homes in Cambridgeshire reporting coronavirus outbreaks higher than national average, says council

PUBLISHED: 09:00 11 June 2020

Ben Hatton

A Cambridgeshire County Council document showed that the number of care homes in the county reporting coronavirus outbreaks was higher than the national average. Picture: PEXELS

A Cambridgeshire County Council document showed that the number of care homes in the county reporting coronavirus outbreaks was higher than the national average. Picture: PEXELS

Archant

The number of care homes in Cambridgeshire reporting outbreaks of COVID-19 is higher than the national average.

A Cambridgeshire County Council document shows 49 per cent of care homes in its area have reported an outbreak of the virus.

The document, which refers to data provided by care homes to Public Health England, shows that as of May 17, 64 out of 131 care homes in Cambridgeshire reported a suspected or confirmed outbreak.

In Peterborough, 15 out of 35 care homes – 43 per cent – reported an outbreak.

“This is higher than the national figure of 37.8 per cent of homes with a suspected or confirmed outbreak,” the council document said.

The higher rate of outbreaks reported in care homes comes, despite data showing the county having a lower infection rate than the national average.

As of May 28, the council document says the rate of COVID-19 infections in the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough local authority areas was 178.4 per 100,000 people and 207.9 per 100,000 people respectively.

This is “comparatively lower than the overall rate in England of 269.6 per 100,000”, according to the document.

The report, which outlines the council’s care home strategy and support for market providers, will be discussed at the adults committee on Thursday, June 11.

