Outstanding care home in Wisbech praised for their ‘respectful, kind and compassionate’ care

Conifer Lodge care home in North Brink, Wisbech, has been ranked as outstanding for 'putting people at “the heart of their service'”. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES Archant

A care home in Wisbech has been ranked as outstanding for putting people at “the heart of their service”.

Conifer Lodge, in North Brink, provides care to those who have a learning disability, are on the autistic spectrum and who may also have mental health needs. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated the complex outstanding for being responsive and well-led and good in the safe, effective and caring categories.

The report states: “Staff treated the people they supported in a respectful, kind and compassionate manner.

“People took an active part in a wide range of pastimes and interests. Access and involvement in the community was promoted as a natural part of people’s lives.

“The registered manager led by example and inspired staff to support people in an honest and open culture.

“People were at the heart of the service and were involved in how it was run.”

On the day of the inspection in October last year, 12 people were living at the service.

Jemima Burnage, CQC’s head of inspection for adult social care in the central region, praised Conifer Lodge for their high-standards.

She said: “Our inspection team was really impressed by the level of care and support offered to people at Conifer Lodge.

“We found staff that were kind and compassionate as well as flexible and responsive to people’s individual needs and preferences. They often found creative and innovative ways to help people live as full a life as was possible.

“People using the service lived busy social lives and took part in a wide range of interests, including volunteer work that helped promote their confidence and well-being.

“Engagement in activities and support networks outside of the service were an important part of people’s lives.

“Staff enabled people to take a key role in the local community and were always looking to build on that and they promoted, maintained and developed people’s independence and living skills as far as possible.

“We found that people’s wishes, ideas, suggestions and concerns were listened to, respected, and acted upon. The registered manager and staff worked hard to be innovative in providing person-centred care - people were truly put at the heart of the service.

“All of this meant people received a high standard of care, which is why it has been rated outstanding.”