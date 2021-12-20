News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
95-year-old Peggy’s knitting competition receives 'positive feedback'

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 2:18 PM December 20, 2021
Updated: 2:19 PM December 20, 2021
95-year-old Peggy Booth, a resident at Cedar Court Care in Whittlesey, has had 'positive feedback' from her knitting competition. - Credit: Cedar Court Care

A care home resident in Whittlesey took her love for knitting to the next level after creating a competition to involve the local community. 

Throughout her time at Cedar Court Care on New Road, 95-year-old Peggy Booth has showcased her talents by ‘lovingly’ creating knitted bundles for the team and fellow residents. 

An ‘incredibly thoughtful’ idea Peggy had was to knit a hamper filled with a tea cup set, a small mouse, a plant, and a penguin and scatter them around the town for the community to find. 

A spokesperson said: “Our activities co-ordinator Debra Henson created a competition from Peggy’s knitting. 

“If anyone discovered the items whilst in town, they were to take a picture, post the image on Facebook and tag us with the chance to win a free gift from the home. 

“We’ve received positive feedback from this competition so far, and we very much look forward to presenting the winner with their own hamper.” 

