95-year-old Peggy’s knitting competition receives 'positive feedback'
- Credit: Cedar Court Care
A care home resident in Whittlesey took her love for knitting to the next level after creating a competition to involve the local community.
Throughout her time at Cedar Court Care on New Road, 95-year-old Peggy Booth has showcased her talents by ‘lovingly’ creating knitted bundles for the team and fellow residents.
An ‘incredibly thoughtful’ idea Peggy had was to knit a hamper filled with a tea cup set, a small mouse, a plant, and a penguin and scatter them around the town for the community to find.
A spokesperson said: “Our activities co-ordinator Debra Henson created a competition from Peggy’s knitting.
“If anyone discovered the items whilst in town, they were to take a picture, post the image on Facebook and tag us with the chance to win a free gift from the home.
“We’ve received positive feedback from this competition so far, and we very much look forward to presenting the winner with their own hamper.”
