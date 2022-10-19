News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Residents turn graffiti artists, singers, dancers and photographers

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 9:00 AM October 19, 2022
Resident Joseph Russell with team member Heather.

Resident Joseph Russell with team member Heather. - Credit: Insight Photography 2022

Chatteris care home residents have celebrated some new skills including graffiti and singing. 

The enthusiastic residents of Swan House care home have studied new languages, taken singing and dancing classes, photography courses and have even tried their hand at some graffiti. 

Resident Margaret Gimson tried out graffiti art.

Resident Margaret Gimson tried out graffiti art. - Credit: Insight Photography 2022

Family, friends and members of the local community were invited to an event which saw their accomplishments and there was a presentation of certificates of life-long learning. 

Home manager, Anne Hillary, said: “Continuing to learn in older age has many benefits. As well as keeping our brains healthy, acquiring new knowledge gives a real sense of purpose and achievement.” 

Resident Sarah Munro at her graduation ceremony.

Resident Sarah Munro at her graduation ceremony. - Credit: Insight Photography 2022

74-year-old resident, Margaret Gimson, said: “My favourite activity has been the dancing sessions; I reckon I’d give those professionals on Strictly a run for their money!” 

86-year-old resident, Joseph Russell, said: “They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks but I’ve learnt so many new things this year.” 

Chatteris News

