Kindhearted care home residents in March spread festive cheer to those in need

24 December, 2019 - 11:00
Care home residents in March spread festive cheer to those in need. Picture: SANCTUARY

Residents and staff from a March retirement community are supporting local people in need through Christmas charity donations.

The team from the town's Jubilee Court - which is owned and managed by Sanctuary Retirement Living - launched a 'Giving Tree' project.

People could exchange a gift tag from a festive tree located in the service's foyer for a child's Christmas present.

The gifts were returned to staff at Jubilee Court, who wrapped them up to be donated to local charity Ormiston Families March Child and Family Centre.

Staff and residents were joined by the Mayor of March, Councillor Rob Skoulding, at a special event to hand the sacks of presents over to the charity.

In a further charitable effort, the team at Jubilee Court has donated more than £450 to Magpas Air Ambulance following a fundraising raffle.

Mandy Terry, registered retirement living manager for Jubilee Court, said: "This season is all about giving back, and residents, staff and visitors at Jubilee Court were delighted to donate presents for local children."

