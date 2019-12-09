Advanced search

Care home staff dress up as Christmas elves to bring cheer in Chatteris

PUBLISHED: 17:49 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:49 09 December 2019

Care home staff dress up as Christmas elves to bring cheer in Chatteris. Picture: LORNA JONES

Dedicated staff at a care home in Chatteris dressed up as elves to bring a smile to faces and raise money for charity.

The Gables Care Home collected around £300 for the Alzheimer's Society on Elf Day (Friday December 6).

Lorna Jones, activities coordinator, said: "The residents loved to see us dressed as Santa's little helpers.

"It was a cause that is very close to the hearts of our staff members, so a big thank you to all who donated."

Next up the care home have their Christmas Fayre on Friday December 13 from 2pm to 4pm, which is also Christmas jumper day.

There will be an annual pantomime production of Aladdin by staff held on Monday December 16 at 2pm.

And on Christmas Eve a party afternoon with entertainment, drinks, nibbles and a Christmas draw will take place.

There is still time to donate at https://www.justgiving.com/team/TeamGables

