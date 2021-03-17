Care home left surprised as resident unearths hidden talent
Staff and residents at a Fenland care home were treated to a welcome surprise by one of their own after a generous donation.
Clovelly House in March received a piano from one of the town’s residents, which was used to unearth a previously unknown talent.
Muriel Mason treated fellow residents and staff to a tune she learned as a child, something her family was also unaware of.
Malcolm George, who runs Clovelly House on Station Road, said: “None of the staff or her family were aware that Muriel had ever played and were thrilled to discover her previously unknown talent.
“We look forward to both residents and visiting musicians entertaining us in our garden lounge for many years to come thanks to this very generous and thoughtful donation.”
Residents also took part in painting, collage and sculpture activities with support from Jenni Tillbrook of arts and crafts provider Creative Mojo, to mark St Patrick’s Day today (Wednesday).
