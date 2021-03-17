News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Care home left surprised as resident unearths hidden talent

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:02 AM March 17, 2021   
A March care home resident surprised staff by playing the piano.

Staff and residents at Clovelly House in March were treated to a surprise by fellow resident Muriel Mason (pictured) who played a tune on a piano donated to the care home. - Credit: Clovelly House

Staff and residents at a Fenland care home were treated to a welcome surprise by one of their own after a generous donation. 

Clovelly House in March received a piano from one of the town’s residents, which was used to unearth a previously unknown talent. 

Muriel Mason treated fellow residents and staff to a tune she learned as a child, something her family was also unaware of. 

A March care home has been donated a piano.

Staff and residents at Clovelly House in March have been using a piano donated to the care home - Credit: Clovelly House

Malcolm George, who runs Clovelly House on Station Road, said: “None of the staff or her family were aware that Muriel had ever played and were thrilled to discover her previously unknown talent.   

“We look forward to both residents and visiting musicians entertaining us in our garden lounge for many years to come thanks to this very generous and thoughtful donation.” 

Residents at March care home Clovelly House mark St Patrick's Day.

Residents at Clovelly House in March were treated to a welcome surprise, as well as taking part in painting, collage and sculpture activities to mark St Patrick's Day. - Credit: Clovelly House

One of the pieces of artwork created by March care home residents to mark St Patrick's Day.

Residents at Clovelly House in March were treated to a welcome surprise, as well as taking part in painting, collage and sculpture activities to mark St Patrick's Day. - Credit: Clovelly House

You may also want to watch:

Residents also took part in painting, collage and sculpture activities with support from Jenni Tillbrook of arts and crafts provider Creative Mojo, to mark St Patrick’s Day today (Wednesday).  

A March care home using a piano donated to them.

Clovelly House in March was donated a piano and were treated to a surprise from one of its residents. - Credit: Clovelly House

March care home Clovelly House marks St Patrick's Day.

Residents at Clovelly House in March were treated to a welcome surprise, as well as taking part in painting, collage and sculpture activities to mark St Patrick's Day. - Credit: Clovelly House

March care home Clovelly House marks St Patrick's Day.

Residents at Clovelly House in March were treated to a welcome surprise, as well as taking part in painting, collage and sculpture activities to mark St Patrick's Day. - Credit: Clovelly House

Most Read

  1. 1 Friends, family and Cambs Fire colleagues' emotional goodbye to much loved colleague
  2. 2 Man wanted for failing to appear at court tried to hide under duvet covers
  3. 3 CCTV appeal following attempted burglary
  1. 4 I won't be gagged says ex chairman banned from resignation speech
  2. 5 Thieves steal classic MG Midget car without battery or keys
  3. 6 Man forced girl, 17, against wall before sexually assaulting her
  4. 7 Fate of mayor's pub licence hangs in the balance
  5. 8 Council won’t say if it paid for retrospective works at Manor Farm
  6. 9 Woman heartbroken after nine-week-old puppy stolen in broad daylight
March News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A Fenland Council staff member takes a rapid Covid-19 test.

Coronavirus

Chatteris, March, Whittlesey to get extra rapid Covid-19 test centres

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Motorists escaped serious injury after a three-vehicle crash on the A47

Travel

Motorists escape life-threatening injuries after A47 crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Independent, borough and county councillor Sandra Squire was left "shocked" after spotting 'hundreds' of trees had been cut down while driving on the A47 between Tilney All Saints and Terrington St John.

Environment News

Anger as hundreds of trees chopped along A47

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Luke Hall - the local government minister who has written to Mayor James Palmer with some grim news

Special Report

Lib Dems call Mayor Palmer 'a national embarrassment' , Labour says...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus