Chatteris care home ‘incredibly proud’ after winning top regional award

Some of the team at The Gables Care Home in Chatteris. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

A Chatteris care home has been rated as one of the top 20 homes in the east of England.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members of the team as well as residents from The Gables Care Home in Chatteris. Pictures: SUPPLIED Members of the team as well as residents from The Gables Care Home in Chatteris. Pictures: SUPPLIED

The Gables received the award, which is based on reviews from 1,658 homes in the region written by its residents as well as their friends and relatives, from leading care home reviews guide, www.carehome.co.uk.

A spokeswoman for The Gables said: “We’re incredibly proud to be listed amongst the top twenty care home in the east of England.

“We’re glad to see that our hard work has paid off and that the home is being recognised for the wonderful place that it is, equipped with a brilliant staff who always put in the extra effort.”

Fiona Hale, managing director at CoolCare which sponsors the awards, said: “The excellent reviews they have received is a testament to pride they take in their care home and will help those searching for care make this emotive decision with assurance.”

Residents at The Gables Care Home in Chatteris. Picture: SUPPLIED Residents at The Gables Care Home in Chatteris. Picture: SUPPLIED

Members of the team at The Gables Care Home in Chatteris. Picture: SUPPLIED Members of the team at The Gables Care Home in Chatteris. Picture: SUPPLIED

You may also want to watch: