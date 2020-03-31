Advanced search

Chatteris care home ‘incredibly proud’ after winning top regional award

PUBLISHED: 15:44 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:44 31 March 2020

Some of the team at The Gables Care Home in Chatteris. Picture: SUPPLIED

A Chatteris care home has been rated as one of the top 20 homes in the east of England.

The Gables received the award, which is based on reviews from 1,658 homes in the region written by its residents as well as their friends and relatives, from leading care home reviews guide, www.carehome.co.uk.

A spokeswoman for The Gables said: “We’re incredibly proud to be listed amongst the top twenty care home in the east of England.

“We’re glad to see that our hard work has paid off and that the home is being recognised for the wonderful place that it is, equipped with a brilliant staff who always put in the extra effort.”

Fiona Hale, managing director at CoolCare which sponsors the awards, said: “The excellent reviews they have received is a testament to pride they take in their care home and will help those searching for care make this emotive decision with assurance.”

