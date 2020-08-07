Advanced search

Charity team celebrates milestone anniversary by making scrubs for 34 NHS workers, baking cakes and making TikTok videos

PUBLISHED: 16:00 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 07 August 2020

Local charity Care Network Cambridgeshire recently celebrated its 34th anniversary and to mark this milestone staff set themselves some fun challenges involving the number '34'.

Walking around a lake 34 times dressed as a unicorn, singing 34 songs and creating 34 TikTok videos were among the challenges that a charity team completed to mark its milestone anniversary.

As part of #Challenge34 staff at Care Network Cambridgeshire also baked cakes, made scrubs for 34 NHS workers and engaged with 34 local primary and nursery school children to complete ‘Rainbow of Kindness’ postcards for socially isolating residents within East Cambridgeshire, Fenland and Huntingdonshire.

Working with Burrowmoor, Cavalry and Westwood schools in March, Spring Meadow Infant School and Nursery in Ely and Little Thetford Church of England Primary School, more than 100 pieces of artwork, kind words and some jokes were completed by those children attending during lockdown.

These were then distributed to spread a little joy to residents of Aria Court March and Rheola Care Home in St Ives and, with support from another local charity FACT, delivered with ‘shop and drop’ parcels throughout the three districts.

Positive feedback from recipients included Mary who called the office to say “so lovely to get the cute little card from a little one, lovely idea really sweet” while Annie said “thank you for the lovely card from Spring Meadow, it was a very nice surprise, I love rainbows, thank you – I have got it somewhere so that can see it all the time”.

Aria Court emailed to say “I just want to say a huge thank you for the cards you delivered made by the children from Cavalry School. It made our residents;’ day.”

Care Network’s community navigators are continuing to help people find the local support they need during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This includes access to their ‘help at home’ essential shopping and well-being phoneline services.

For more information call your local coordinator on 01354 695208 (Fenland), 01353 659639 (East Cambridgeshire), 01223 300460 (Cambridge City), 01954 212100 (South Cambridgeshire) and 01480 775493 (Huntingdonshire).

You can learn more about Care Network’s work in the local community here or to donate to their Covid-19 response services or call 01954 211919.

