Carers honoured for their dedication at annual awards night

Dedicated carers were recognised for the vital role they play in their communities at a special awards ceremony. Picture: Stevan Borthwick Archant

Dedicated carers were recognised for the vital role they play in their communities at a special awards ceremony.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dedicated carers were recognised for the vital role they play in their communities at a special awards ceremony. Picture: Stevan Borthwick Dedicated carers were recognised for the vital role they play in their communities at a special awards ceremony. Picture: Stevan Borthwick

It was the fourth year running for the Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and Norfolk's annual Pride in Our Carers Awards.

The initiative was designed to show appreciation for the contribution that carers make and to raise awareness of what they do.

The event was hosted by BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Chris Mann at Huntingdon Racecourse.

Judge, Teresa Jude, who is also carers' advisor at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: "I couldn't help but be moved by many of those stories and their dedication.

You may also want to watch:

"Carers are amazing people doing an amazing job, often to the detriment of their own health, and we should all recognise, respect, value and support carers, which is why these awards are so important."

Winners on the night included the former High Sheriff of Norfolk, James Bagge, Peterborough woman Christine, who received the coveted 'Outstanding Contribution to Caring' award and Peterborough care home, Philia Lodge, for the Carer Friendly Social Care award.

Chief Executive, Miriam Martin, from the Carers Trust, said: "For us, it's not just about getting together and celebrating on one day, but about shining a spotlight on carers of all ages and what they do."

There are around 178,000 family carers across Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and Norfolk.

This number is projected to rise to 264,000 by the year 2030.