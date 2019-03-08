Advanced search

Cars broke into during overnight crime spree in March

PUBLISHED: 15:00 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:00 01 August 2019

Cars broke into during overnight crime spree in March. Two were targetted in Green Street. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Cars broke into during overnight crime spree in March. Two were targetted in Green Street. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Several cars in March were broken into during an overnight crime spree with tools, iPods, chargers and loose change stolen.

Darren King, from Green Street, awoke Sunday morning (July 28) to find that his Ford Mondeo and his girlfriend's Hyundai Santa Fe had both been targeted.

Upon speaking to other residents, Darren discovered that their cars were just two in a spate of break ins in the area that same night.

A USB lead, two old model iPods and a mixture of chargers were taken from both cars, with glove boxes, door pockets and boots riffled through.

The 42-year-old said: "I noticed that the first aid kit that is usually inside the car was on the floor in the morning but just thought it had dropped out.

"Then a short while later I went to the car and noticed that one of my leads had disappeared.

"When I walked round to the other side of the car I then noticed that both the doors were left ajar.

"Inside my handbook had been ripped out and chucked on the floor, the glove box opened and both door pockets gone through.

"My girlfriend's car had the wing mirrors turned out and they had gone through the same things in her car, with just her old iPods taken."

After Darren posted on the March Discussion Facebook page, others came forward to say that their cars had also been broken into near West End, with loose change and power tools stolen.

"The annoying thing was that on first glance there was no idea that anyone had been there - there was no marks on the cars, no alarms went off and no one had a clue," he continued.

"It's just really concerning as you worry about what else might have been done to the car.

"They were clearly very accomplished and knew what they were doing.

"We just want to raise awareness of this and alert people if it happens again."

It is thought that the fraudulent scanning of keys may have led to the cars being open.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Two vehicles on the same driveway in Green Street, March, were entered overnight on Saturday (July 27) and Sunday (July 28).

"No damage was caused to either vehicle but items were stolen from inside."

Anyone with information about suspicious activity should report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101. Always dial 999 if a crime is in progress.

