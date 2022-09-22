Emergency services called as cars collide on road between Chatteris and Mepal. - Credit: CAMBS TIMES

Police, fire crews and the air ambulance service came to the aid of two drivers injured in a car crash.

Police were called in the afternoon of September 20 after reports were made about a collision.

Both drivers were injured and one of their cars ended up in a ditch next to the road.

The crash resulted in the road being closed from the time of the accident until later on in the evening.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 3.47pm on September 20 with reports of a collision on the A142 between Chatteris and Mepal.

“The collision involved two cars and resulted in one of the vehicles entering a ditch.

“The air ambulance was in attendance, along with police and fire crews.

“At least two people have been injured, but further details are unclear at this stage."