Emergency services called as cars collided on road between Chatteris and Mepal
- Credit: CAMBS TIMES
Police, fire crews and the air ambulance service came to the aid of two drivers injured in a car crash.
Police were called in the afternoon of September 20 after reports were made about a collision.
Both drivers were injured and one of their cars ended up in a ditch next to the road.
The crash resulted in the road being closed from the time of the accident until later on in the evening.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 3.47pm on September 20 with reports of a collision on the A142 between Chatteris and Mepal.
“The collision involved two cars and resulted in one of the vehicles entering a ditch.
“The air ambulance was in attendance, along with police and fire crews.
“At least two people have been injured, but further details are unclear at this stage."