Emergency services called as cars collided on road between Chatteris and Mepal

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 12:57 PM September 22, 2022
Updated: 2:45 PM September 22, 2022
Emergency services called as cars collide on road between Chatteris and Mepal. - Credit: CAMBS TIMES

Police, fire crews and the air ambulance service came to the aid of two drivers injured in a car crash. 

Police were called in the afternoon of September 20 after reports were made about a collision. 

Both drivers were injured and one of their cars ended up in a ditch next to the road.

The crash resulted in the road being closed from the time of the accident until later on in the evening. 

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 3.47pm on September 20 with reports of a collision on the A142 between Chatteris and Mepal. 

“The collision involved two cars and resulted in one of the vehicles entering a ditch. 

“The air ambulance was in attendance, along with police and fire crews. 

“At least two people have been injured, but further details are unclear at this stage."

