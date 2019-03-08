87-year-old March mugging victim tells family she's a 'tough old bird' as alleged attacker appears in court following CCTV appeal

A man has appeared in court accused of robbing an 87-year-old woman in West End, March. he has also been charged with two other offences. Picture; GOOGLE Archant

CCTV images helped police catch the man they suspect of mugging an 87-year-old woman in March.

Video of the alleged robbery in West End, March, was posted to social media within moments of it happening and a short while later police had arrested a suspect.

He has been named as Kyle Wojtowych, 23, of Hundred Road, March, who was remanded in custody to appear before Peterborough magistrates today.

Wojtowch has been charged with theft in connection with the mugging and faces other charges.

He has also been charged with two counts of burglary in connections with incidents at a shop in Broad Street, March, which are alleged to have taken place on July 24 and July 25.

Family members confirmed the victim is recovering from her ordeal but say her handbag was taken with £30 in cash in it.

The victim has told family members she has also changed the locks on her home and cancelled all her bank cards.

"I am so relieved she wasn't hurt thank God," one family member reported. "Her strength amazes me; she herself says she's a tough old bird."