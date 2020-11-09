£15,000 stolen from bedside table in lunchtime burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after £15,000 in cash was stolen from a home in Nene Parade, March. Pictures: Gopogle Street View Archant

£15,000 left on a bedside table to pay for building work was stolen during a lunchtime burglary.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The householder had left home briefly and returned to find a brick had been put through the window of his back door.

“Access had been gained via the garden at the back of the house,” said a police spokesperson,

The victim, a man in his 50s, left his house in Nene Parade, March, at 1.10pm and returned 30 minutes later to find he had been burgled.

You may also want to watch:

The offender is described as male, slim built, short, aged between 30 and 40 years old and was wearing a dark red zip up top, a black beanie hat and a bandana covering his face.

DC Pete Wise said: “We are carrying out a number of enquiries to identify the person responsible.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has information about the incident.”

The burglary happened at lunchtime last Tuesday (November 4).

DC Wise added: “If you know of anyone matching the description given or someone who has started flashing a lot of money around or suddenly buying things, they haven’t previously been able to afford, please contact us as a matter of urgency.”

If you believe you saw anything, please contact us via our web-chat, on 101 quoting crime reference number 35/75077/20 or by visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.