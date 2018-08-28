Advanced search

Soham teenager loses almost 10 stone and now loves clothes shopping, cycling and the gym

PUBLISHED: 19:53 08 January 2019

Catherine Garters of Soham lost 10 stone before her 18th birthday.

Archant

It has been a life changing year for a Soham young slimmer who lost almost 10 stone in less than a year in time to celebrate her 18th birthday.

Catherine Garters has dropped from 21st 1lb to 11st 4lb and has been inspired to try cycling, the gym and has successfully completed a couch to 5K run.

The teenager achieved her weight loss dream in 49 weeks and has been named young slimmer of the year 2018 by Soham Slimming World group.

Catherine, who dropped a total of 9st 11lbs, said: “I love clothes shopping with my friends now.”

And she sent a big thank you to everyone who supported her.

“I don’t think I could have achieved everything I have without them,” she said.

“Life’s completely different for me now and I’m so grateful to Slimming World and my consultant for that.

“My consultant Sarah always believed in me, when I set my target and laughed at myself never dreaming it would happen, she just smiled and said ‘we’ll get there’, and she was right.

“Having my team of cheerleaders at my Slimming World group always spurred me on.”

Since losing weight Catherine has been inspired to take up cycling, the gym and has completed a couch to 5K run.

Catherine who joined Slimming World in January 2018, said she felt embarrassed on her daily train journey to college feeling uncomfortable in a standard seat, and disliked having her photo taken with friends.

But now she says she feels happy in her own skin, what she wears and doesn’t dread photographs.

Catherine believes ‘free food’ has been key to her success.

She enjoys cooking and trying out new recipes and is never hungry as there is so much choice eating normal food without restrictions and fits in with a busy college life.

Sarah, who runs Soham Slimming World group, said: “Catherine is such an inspiration. She’s learned healthy habits that will stay with her for life, so worrying about her weight is definitely a thing of the past.

“There have been so many stories in the news about child obesity recently and we know that young people desperately need help and support to make changes – both for their lives now and for their futures.

“Losing weight also has amazing health benefits and Catherine’s high blood pressure has dropped to normal, I hope Catherine and her passion for healthy eating, exercise and free food will inspire people of all ages to join and make a change of their own.

“I have watched Catherine’s confidence grow dramatically over the past 12 months, and is now a valuable member of my team of helpers.”

• Soham Slimming World group is held at the Comrades Club every Monday at 9.30am, 5.30pm and 7.30pm and the Weatheralls Primary School every Wednesday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm, or call Sarah on 07877 452954.

