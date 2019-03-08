Advanced search

Driver cut out of car after crashing into garage of house in Cavalry Drive, March, leaving a scene of destruction

PUBLISHED: 15:21 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 19 September 2019

The scene on Cavalry Drive, March after a driver slammed their Ford Fiesta into a homeowner’s garage on Thursday, September 19. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

A driver had to be cut out their car after crashing into the garage of a house in Cavalry Drive, March, leaving a scene of destruction.

A Cambs Fire spokesman said: "At 1.22pm a crew from March and one crew from Chatteris were called to a road traffic collision on Cavalry Drive, March.

"Crews arrived to find a collision involving one vehicle. Using specialist cutting equipment, firefighters released one casualty who was left in the care of the ambulance service.

"Crews made the area safe before returning to their stations by 2.45pm."

A police spokesman said: "We were called with reports of a collision in Cavalry Drive, March, at 1.24pm this afternoon (Thursday) whereby a car has collided with the garage of a house.

"The driver has suffered injuries however the extent of them are not known at this time.

"No other details at the moment."

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance and an ambulance officer vehicle were called to a road traffic collision at Cavalry Drive, March shortly after 1pm this afternoon (Sept 19).

"One man was transported to Peterborough City Hospital for further assessment and care."

The homeowner's son in law, who has just arrived at house, said: "I've got to wait for recovery then I will start patching it up."

Did you witness this incident? If so, email ben.jolley@archant.co.uk

