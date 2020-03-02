Raising cash from their trash...

Children from Cavalry Primary School Eco Council are collecting crisp packets and sweet wrappers to raise money for their school. Christchurch Eco Council

Pupils at Cavalry Primary School have been collecting unrecyclable materials to protect the planet and raise funds for their school.

The school set up a 'Cavalry Eco Council' and the group have been collecting unrecyclable materials including crisp packets, sweet wrappers, cake bar wrappers and Pringles pots and preventing them reaching landfill.

Since launching the project four months ago, they have already saved 16kg of crisp packets and 2kg of Pringles tubes - which could net them up to £30.

Nate Lansdell, from Christchurch Eco, said: "Children are the future and it's their passion and enthusiasm that will help drive change in the world.

"If we can show others how these children are driving this change hopefully we can encourage more schools to do the same."

A similar project at Townley School in Wisbech has raised £86 after school children collected almost 130kg of waste.

- The first Christchurch Street Pride litter walk will take place on Saturday April 4 to coincide with the Great British Spring Clean. It is being organised by the recently augmented Christchurch Street Pride group.

