Proposed social media 'guidelines' for councillors in Cambridgeshire revoked

Plans for social media 'guidelines' for councillors in Cambridgeshire have been revoked. Picture: Tracy Le Blanc/File File

Cambridgeshire County Council has revoked a proposal for social media guidelines to apply to councillors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The policy had previously been agreed by the constitution and ethics committee, but was rejected at a session of full council in July, where a number of councillors spoke out against it.

In July councillors warned it risked censoring criticism of the council, and councillor Samantha Hoy branded it "scary".

You may also want to watch:

A meeting of the constitution and ethics committee today (October 1) revoked the proposed guidelines.

Instead, the county council will now approach the other councils in Cambridgeshire to begin work on cross-organisation guidelines.

Chair Lis Every said "we have revoked the proposal for a consultation across all the councils in the county to get community agreement on social media guidelines."

The council's monitoring officer, Fiona McMillan, said councillors would in the meantime be sent guidance from the Local Government Association on handling intimidation.

Ms McMillan noted a number of councillors sit across more than one Cambridgeshire council, which may need to be reflected in the social media guidelines.