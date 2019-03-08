Advanced search

Proposed social media 'guidelines' for councillors in Cambridgeshire revoked

PUBLISHED: 10:02 02 October 2019

Plans for social media ‘guidelines’ for councillors in Cambridgeshire have been revoked. Picture: Tracy Le Blanc/File

Plans for social media 'guidelines' for councillors in Cambridgeshire have been revoked. Picture: Tracy Le Blanc/File

Cambridgeshire County Council has revoked a proposal for social media guidelines to apply to councillors.

The policy had previously been agreed by the constitution and ethics committee, but was rejected at a session of full council in July, where a number of councillors spoke out against it.

In July councillors warned it risked censoring criticism of the council, and councillor Samantha Hoy branded it "scary".

A meeting of the constitution and ethics committee today (October 1) revoked the proposed guidelines.

Instead, the county council will now approach the other councils in Cambridgeshire to begin work on cross-organisation guidelines.

Chair Lis Every said "we have revoked the proposal for a consultation across all the councils in the county to get community agreement on social media guidelines."

The council's monitoring officer, Fiona McMillan, said councillors would in the meantime be sent guidance from the Local Government Association on handling intimidation.

Ms McMillan noted a number of councillors sit across more than one Cambridgeshire council, which may need to be reflected in the social media guidelines.

Cashier attacked - and taken to hospital - as suspected shoplifters smash up BP garage in March

Cordoned off, the BP garage in Dartford Road, March, where a cashier was attacked by a suspected shoplifter on Sunday. Picture; BEN JOLLEY

'He was a lovely old boy' - Tributes at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

Flood warning closes North Bank in Whittlesey

A flood warning has closed North Bank between Peterborough and Whittlesey. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

'If you're feeling low then set yourself a challenge' – Chatteris man to take on 10th half marathon of the year in fight against male suicide

Craig Cheetham, 42, set himself the task of running one half marathon a month in aid of charity last Christmas. He will take on his 10th this month. Picture: SUBMITTED

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

