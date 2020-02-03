Late night assault at Cassanos nightclub in March leads to police CCTV appeal

A late night assault at a club in March has led to police releasing CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Officers have launched a social media appeal in relation the assault which happened at Cassanos Bar and Nightclub, High Street, at about 2am.

Posting on the Facebook page Policing Fenland, officers wrote: "Do you recognise these men?

"We would like to speak to them in connection with an assault in High Street, March at about 2am on Sunday January 12.

"Anyone who recognises the men pictured is asked to call police on 101 quoting 35/2805/20."

The appeal has been shared 100 times since it was uploaded at 5pm.