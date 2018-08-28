Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

CCTV control to be moved from Fenland to Peterborough in cost-cutting merger

PUBLISHED: 10:48 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 10 January 2019

CCTV control in Fenland will be moved to Peterborough in a bid to save more than £60,000 and reduce crime in both areas. Picture: ARCHANT

CCTV control in Fenland will be moved to Peterborough in a bid to save more than £60,000 and reduce crime in both areas. Picture: ARCHANT

Danny Loo Photography 2017

CCTV control in Fenland will be moved to Peterborough in a bid to save more than £60,000 and reduce crime in both areas.

The cost-cutting merger would see a shared service with Peterborough City Council setup at the cost of £75,800.

Two operators would cover the service at peak times alongside a police employee, opposed to one person currently in Fenland.

It would cost £185,000 if Peterborough were to move their control room to Fenland District Council.

It comes as almost 2,000 incidents were detected from CCTV cameras across Fenland in 2017/18 with action taken by police on 907.

This included 272 arrests and fines, 250 incidents of intelligence taken by police, 29 times where an ambulance was called and nine people taken to hospital.

In the comprehensive spending review report on the CCTV shared service proposal, it states: “The service would be resilient to unforeseen circumstances, the community would see no change and a 24/7/365 is delivered with an operator presence.

“It would be a 50/50 partnership with equal decision making

“It will increase CCTV income with the biggest cost for CCTV being staffing/ technology infrastructure and maintenance.

“Although the proposed model ensures there is no change in the way the service can support police, ongoing dialogue will take place to ensure the police can continue to oversee it in the best possible way.

“Full year savings of around £65,000 per annum from 2020/21 are projected.”

Recording equipment and front end operating systems have also been upgraded in Peterborough – with a portion of £110,000 budgeted for system upgrades in Fenland now proposed to go towards the cost of the relocation instead.

The move has also been backed by Cambridgeshire Police, the Horsefair Shopping Centre and Doddingtion Hospital.

A Fenland police inspector said in the report: “These proposals could bring some benefits via better use of technology and also having access to a dedicated police resource within the control room.”

However, concerns were raised by Wisbech Town Council at a consultation meeting held at Fenland Hall last month.

Councillor Steve Tierney said that he was worried as to the “loss of local knowledge” if Fenland CCTV cameras were monitored by current PCC staff instead.

The report will be discussed in full at a cabinet meeting at Fenland District Council on January 17.

Fenland currently has 75 CCTV cameras. They cover town centres and public spaces in Chatteris, March, Whittlesey and Wisbech.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fruit and veg seller dragged along road in broad daylight as she fought to keep handbag says she is overwhelmed by support and donations from strangers

Christine Wysoczanski (pictured) was left with bruises down one side of her body when she was �dragged along the road� after a man stole her handbag. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Armed police and forensics stop private hire vehicle in ‘planned operation’ on the A47 at Fulbridge Road

Armed police swooped on a Vauxhall Insignia on the A47 at Peterborough this afternoon (January 9). Picture: PA IMAGES / PA WIRE

Ring’s End fruit and veg seller left shaken and bruised after daytime robbery

A fruit and vegetable seller was robbed of £80 cash, her passport and bank cards at the Ring’s End lay-by while manning her stall, prompting a fundraising appeal. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Car crashes into ditch on March bypass - injuries are unclear

Car crashes into ditch on March bypass. Picture: ARCHANT.

Peterborough bus station re-opened after ‘BOMB scare’ that evacuated the area – cordons have been taken down

Peterborough city bus station has re-opened following a bomb scare. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

#includeImage($article, 225)

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

CCTV control to be moved from Fenland to Peterborough in cost-cutting merger

CCTV control in Fenland will be moved to Peterborough in a bid to save more than £60,000 and reduce crime in both areas. Picture: ARCHANT

Sam Mechelewski Murder Trial: Murder accused claims he was held at knife point by co-defendant

Hinchingbrooke Country Park

Deadline likely to be extended to fill disused Whittlesey pit as ‘multiple breaches’ revealed of unlawful waste being deposited there

Saxon Pit, Whittlesey, where work could carry on for several years to fill it. The Environment Agency forced work to stop last year after 'multiple breaches' over the type of material being deposited there. PICTURE: Roy Gerstner (blogger).

Chatteris man on trial for murder says Huntingdon victim was ‘like a brother’ and that he ‘always had his back’

A CCTV image of Sam Mechelewski hours before his death. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Schools in the Fens fare worse than those in the rest of Cambridgeshire, says report

Cambridgeshire schools outcomes for 2018. Picture: PIXABAY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists