Staff at Cedar Court Care have been given the real living wage. - Credit: Cedar Court Care

‘Hardworking’ and ‘dedicated’ staff at a care home in Whittlesey have been given the real living wage this New Year.

Cedar Court Care, in New Road, gifted their employees with the ‘thoughtful’ present as recognition of their commitment to providing excellent care.

The real living wage is 'the only UK wage rate that is voluntarily paid by businesses who believe their staff deserve a wage which meets everyday needs'.

Nick Somani, director, said: “The past two years have been incredibly difficult for our care professionals.

“Our team has looked after the most vulnerable in our society during the most difficult times in the modern era.”

To make the staff’s Christmas extra special, as well as the New Year, they were all gifted £100 alongside chocolates and wines to enjoy over the festive period.

Nick added: “I believe by investing and supporting our team of care professionals is the only way to deliver high standards of care that our residents deserve.

“In addition to other employee benefits, the real living wage is symbolic of the rewarding career that we provide at Cedar Court.”

