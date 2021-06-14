Video

Published: 12:02 PM June 14, 2021 Updated: 12:09 PM June 14, 2021

Walking tours, open days and exhibitions to celebrate everything about the Fens will take place across the area this weekend.

Organised by Karen Merrison, who runs the social media page Fascinating Fens, the 'celebrating the Fens' events will be held from June 18 to 20.

With Celebrate The Fens day being held on June 19, Karen said: “We have a bigger range of events this year, and it’s great that people can attend in person as opposed to last year.

Clouds over the fens - Credit: FASCINATING FENS

"I want to thank everyone who has come forward and offered to be part of our programme, which offers plenty of variety across the fens area.

"We also want to make it an interactive event so over the weekend, people can get involved on social media by sending images and anything else fen related by using the #CelebrateTheFens.

Oliver Cromwell's House in Ely - Credit: FASCINATING FENS

The highlights of the weekend include open days at Wisbech Castle and Crowland Abbey.

Meanwhile, you can enjoy walking tours at places such as Chatteris Little Acre Pocket Park, Kings Lynn River and Shakespeare Theatre, Great Fen nature walk, as well as the Fen Edge Trail at Thorney.

The Great Fen Nature Guided Walk on Saturday June 19 from 10.30am to 12.30pm. - Credit: FASCINATING FENS

The Babylon Gallery in Ely is hosting an exhibition titled ‘Edge of the Fens’ which offers different perspectives on the landscape of the Fens and Fen Speak are encouraging people to get involved with poetry.

There are also virtual activities such as competitions, virtual tours, printable colouring sheets for bunting making and links to self-guided walks.

Local schools, libraries and community groups are also getting involved.

The event will be opened by author and archaeologist, Francis Pryor who will be speaking at a Fen Folks Friday online event on Friday evening.

Chatteris Little Acre Pocket Park Nature guided walking tour on June 19 from 10am to 4pm. - Credit: FASCINATING FENS

To register or for more information about the Celebrate the Fens event, visit the Fascinating Fens website, which also has information on how to submit pictures for the 2022 fenland calendar.

With a mixture of physical and virtual events taking place, here's how you can get involved and celebrate the place we live.

Here's what's opening and when for the 2021 Celebrating the Fens event:

Wisbech Castle: June 19, 10am-4pm, explore the history of the castle, its garden, exhibition and underground vaults for free

Crowland Abbey: June 19, 10am-4pm, explore the Abbey with tours and trails for free

Crowland Abbey Open Day on Saturday June 19 from 10am to 4pm - Credit: FASCINATING FENS

King's Lynn guided River walk and Shakespeare Guildhall: June 19, 11am–2pm, a tour combining a visit to St George’s Guildhall (Britain’s largest medieval guildhall and oldest working theatre) with a tour of the town from both banks of the River Great Ouse. Must be pre-booked.

Chatteris Little Acre Pocket Park Nature walking tour: June 19, 10am–4pm

The Babylon Gallery in Ely is hosting the Edge of the Fens exhibition - Credit: FASCINATING FENS

Babylon Gallery in Ely is open all weekend with its Edge of the Fens exhibition; featuring paintings on canvas, wood, and paper, felted textile works and drawings on fabric, the display offers a variety of perspectives on the landscape of the local area.

Ely Museum is open June 19 and 20 from 10:30am–4pm; an interactive, family-friendly opportunity to find out more about the Fenland landscape and creatively respond to it.

Thorney “Island” guided Fen Edge Trail walking tour on Sunday June 20 from 2-4pm. It is hosted by the Thorney Museum and Cambs Geological Society. - Credit: FASCINATING FENS

Thorney “Island” guided Fen Edge Trail walking tour: Sunday June 20 from 2pm-4pm, organised by the Thorney Museum and Cambs Geological Society. Must be pre-booked.

The Great Fen Nature Walk: Saturday June 19 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.