From US TV stars to former Blazin’ Squad members – celebrities help Cambs council campaign

PUBLISHED: 11:13 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 21 October 2020

Celebrities Marcel Somerville, Crystal Methyd and James Cosmo are helping Cambridgeshire and Peterborough councils with their coronavirus campaign. Picture: PA/PA Archive/Instagram

Archant

An American drag queen, a former Blazin’ Squad member who appeared on Love Island and Braveheart actor are all helping two Cambs councils.

Ru Paul’s Drag Race season 12 contestant Crystal Methyd has joined the list of celebrities providing support for the #CancelCOVID campaign. Picture: Instagram/crystalmethydRu Paul’s Drag Race season 12 contestant Crystal Methyd has joined the list of celebrities providing support for the #CancelCOVID campaign. Picture: Instagram/crystalmethyd

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Crystal Methyd, Love Island’s Marcel Somerville and Braveheart’s James Cosmo are supporting the region’s #CancelCOVID campaign.

Launched by Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council, the scheme aims to air the importance of keeping safe amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Season 12 reality star, rapper and former Big Brother contestant have joined a list of celebrities contacted by the councils to help local residents.

Marcel Somerville attending BBC Radio 1's Teen Awards, at the SSE Arena, Wembley, London. Picture: Ian West/PA Archive/PA ImagesMarcel Somerville attending BBC Radio 1's Teen Awards, at the SSE Arena, Wembley, London. Picture: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

Joining another Drag Race star, the University of Cambridge rowing team and TV comedian Miriam Margolyes, the stars have each recorded an easy-to-follow video.

Dr Liz Robin, director of public health for Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council, is stressing the importance of staying safe.

She said: “We must continue to do all we can to control the virus and reduce the spread through our communities. This means continuing to follow the guidance stringently.

James Cosmo enters the Celebrity Big Brother house at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood in 2017. Picture: Ian West/PA Archive/PA ImagesJames Cosmo enters the Celebrity Big Brother house at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood in 2017. Picture: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

“We must continue to wash hands regularly for 20 seconds, wear face coverings in public enclosed spaces, and keep two metres apart from those outside of our households, one metre with face covering where this isn’t possible.”

To watch all of the videos, visit: www.youtube.com/user/CambsCountyCouncil

