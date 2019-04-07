Advanced search

Music, magic and mystery at Whittlesey WI’s centenary celebrations

07 April, 2019 - 13:00
More than 70 people attended an evening of magic, music and mystery for Whittlesey Women’s Institute centenary year. The ladies took an interest in hypnotism. Picture: RWT Photography.

More than 70 people attended an evening of magic, music and mystery for Whittlesey Women’s Institute centenary year.

The event was held at Whittlesey Christian Church with guests Isle of Ely Federation Choir with Paul Turner on the keyboard and magician Ricky Locke with his card magic and hypnotism.

Also on the night there was memorabilia from Wisbech Museum covering 100 years and the minute book which recorded the first ever meeting.

Food and refreshments were served while the ladies enjoyed the entertainment on offer.

Mayor of Whittlesey Cllr Julie Windle, who is also president of Whittlesey WI, was delighted with the turnout and thanked the venue hosts for their support.

Next meeting of the Whittlesey WI is on Tuesday May 7 at St Andrews Hall with a 7.30pm start.

WI members can take part in a wide range of activities, all devised to not only bring fun and motivation for members, but to act as a great educational learning tool.

