A woman who has lived in a mobile home for many years – being joined there six years ago by her partner – is hoping Fenland planners will leave them alone to get on with their lives.

Carrianne Carver has submitted an application for a certificate of lawful use to confirm her right to remain there.

She says she has lived at the caravan in Euximoor Drove, Christchurch, since she was 21 which is in the grounds of her parents’ home.

Her mum and dad ran the Golden Lion public house in Stonea for a short time and she lived at the pub helping them until they moved out in 2003/4 following its sale when they moved back to Christchurch.

She moved into the caravan – which was already there – and had previously been occupied by her sisters.

“Since then, I have occupied the caravan as an independent dwelling of the main property,” she says, being joined there in 2014 by her partner.

In 2015 she says they replaced the caravan and services such as septic tank, electricity, telephone and internet were connected separately from the main house. Previously they had split bills with their parent.

“In 2015 we installed a letterbox,” she added.

Planners are now considering her application.