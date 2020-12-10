Advanced search

Couple bid to legally call caravan their home

PUBLISHED: 13:32 10 December 2020 | UPDATED: 13:32 10 December 2020

Certificate of lawful use applied for by Christchurch couple who live in a caravan. Photographic evidence has been sent to Fenland Council including their letterbox. Picture; FDC PLANNING PORTAL

Certificate of lawful use applied for by Christchurch couple who live in a caravan. Photographic evidence has been sent to Fenland Council including their letterbox. Picture; FDC PLANNING PORTAL

Archant

A woman who has lived in a mobile home for many years – being joined there six years ago by her partner – is hoping Fenland planners will leave them alone to get on with their lives.

Carrianne Carver has submitted an application for a certificate of lawful use to confirm her right to remain there.

She says she has lived at the caravan in Euximoor Drove, Christchurch, since she was 21 which is in the grounds of her parents’ home.

Her mum and dad ran the Golden Lion public house in Stonea for a short time and she lived at the pub helping them until they moved out in 2003/4 following its sale when they moved back to Christchurch.

You may also want to watch:

She moved into the caravan – which was already there – and had previously been occupied by her sisters.

“Since then, I have occupied the caravan as an independent dwelling of the main property,” she says, being joined there in 2014 by her partner.

In 2015 she says they replaced the caravan and services such as septic tank, electricity, telephone and internet were connected separately from the main house. Previously they had split bills with their parent.

“In 2015 we installed a letterbox,” she added.

Planners are now considering her application.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Couple bid to legally call caravan their home

Certificate of lawful use applied for by Christchurch couple who live in a caravan. Photographic evidence has been sent to Fenland Council including their letterbox. Picture; FDC PLANNING PORTAL

Communities come together to push ‘there’s no reason not to self-isolate’ message

Communities across Cambridgeshire have come together to spread awareness about self-isolation during the pandemic. Picture: File/Jacob King/PA Archive/PA Images

Support floods in for youngsters as they smash charity challenge

Harry Hiskett and Serge Lambert completed their duathlon challenge to raise funds for Mind and March Food Bank last month, which raised nearly eight times their target, before delivering supplies to the food bank. Picture: SARAH HALL

Video: Spectacular drone footage captures blue skies above the Fenland fog

Ferdinand Pick has been able to capture blue skies above the Fenland mist at Denver Sluice using his drone. Pictures: Ferdinand Pick

Next few months are ‘critical’ says Hares chairman in bid to tackle Covid-19

March Town FC chairman Phil White (right) believes the club is in a good place, but believes the next few months will prove critical amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: IAN CARTER