The head of finance for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA), Jon Alsop has told members of the scrutiny committee that the authority's key projects "are all on time and on budget".

Speaking at their meeting on Monday (January 27), members were discussing the draft budget for 2020-21 and the medium-term financial plan for 2020-24.

Mr Alsop said that the projects, which include the University of Peterborough, Kings Dyke Crossing, CamMetro and the A10 dualling all have sustainable funding in place.

Cllr Anne Hay had concerns however, and asked: "Does the current level of funding you have in place allow for the loss of revenue that is bound to hit the authority when we lose European Union money?"

Mr Alsop replied: "There are already a number of proposals being looked at to replace the money that we will lose from the European Union, and these will be coming from the government in the near future.

"The draft budget is based on the situation as it was when it was approved by the Board back in November 2019."

Chairman, Cllr Lorna Dupre, also had some concerns and asked: "Can you explain to the committee why it is that the mayor's allowance and that of the chief executive have been increased in the budget?"

Mr Alsop explained: "The draft budget reflects the recommendation of the Independent Remuneration Panel who have concluded that because Mayor Palmer had chosen not to take an increase in remuneration over previous years, he was entitled to that remuneration during the current mayoral term.

"The increase in the staffing costs of the chief executive and his support team, coupled with the assumption that there will be a permanent chief executive position from May 2021, is reflected in the increased remuneration in the draft budget."

The members of the scrutiny committee agreed that they would ask additional questions on these elements of the draft budget at the CPCA Board meeting this Wednesday (January 29).